Bear's Den, Temples & Public Service Broadcasting Added To Secret Garden Party Line Up 2015

A host of new artists have been added to Secret Gareden Party's line up, including Radio X favourites Bear's Den and Temples. Plus, The Cat Empire, Public Service Broadcasting, Palma Violets and Orbital's Paul Hartnoll will be performing at the event.

They join an already impressive line up, which includes Jungle, Kate Tempest, Flyte, Marika Hackman and Iyes.

Plus a wave of smaller, newer acts have been announced, including Ekah and Zola Blood.

Inspired by the early years of bigger festivals like Glastonbury and Burning Man, the fest offers more than 14 stages of music spread over 100 acres. Emerging artists are a particular favourite for organisers, with Jake Bugg, Lily Allen and London Grammar getting slots there early in their careers.

But Secret Garden Party is as much about the experience as it is about the music. Like Bestival, Secret Garden Party always hosts a different theme and this year it's Childish Things. Speaking about the theme, festival organisers said "The Secret Garden Party is all about a magical immersive experience and everything for 2015’s event nods to this year’s arts & expressions theme ‘Childish Things.’

Tickets for Secret Garden Party 2015 can be bought here.