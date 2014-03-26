Members of Beach House, Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes to perform at End of the Road

The group consists of members of Beach House, Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes, who have come together to reconstruct the Byrds' Gene Clark's 1974 masterpiece No Other.



Their appearance will be a UK premier and a UK exclusive.



"No Other it feels like a special moment in Gene Clark's songwriting," said Beach House frontwoman Victoria Legrand.



"Throughout the years, many have dug up the record and fallen in love with it. We, Beach House, are certainly two of those people and we hope that playing the record live will spread the album even more. We feel incredibly excited and lucky that we will be working with such a stellar group of singers, friends, and musicians without whose help this complicated and unconventional tour would never be possible."



The Flaming Lips and Wild Beasts have already been confirmed as headlining the 2014 event.



Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, St Vincent, tUnE-yArDs, Jenny Lewis, Felice Brothers and Black Lips have also been announced today.



The A-Z list of all the new artists confirmed today:



Alice Boman

Archie Bronson Outfit

Arc Iris

Arrows of Love

Benjamin Booker

Black Lips

Celebration

Chad Vangaalen

David Thomas Broughton

Felice Brothers

The Gene Clark No Other Band

Jenny Lewis

Kiran Leonard

Laish

Lapland

Lau

Lonnie Holley

Lucius

Lyla Foy

Mazes

Otti Albietz & the voices

Phox

The Rails

Robert Ellis

Samantha Crain

St Vincent

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks

The Districts

Theo Verney

Tides of Man

Tramms

tUnE-yArDs

Wye Oak

Zachary Cale





End of the Road Festival takes place 29 - 31 August 2014 at Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset