Members of Beach House, Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes to perform at End of the Road

End of the Road Festival has announced that supergroup Gene Clark No Other Band are the final 2014 headliner.
The group consists of members of Beach House, Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes, who have come together to reconstruct the Byrds' Gene Clark's 1974 masterpiece No Other.
Their appearance will be a UK premier and a UK exclusive.
"No Other it feels like a special moment in Gene Clark's songwriting," said Beach House frontwoman Victoria Legrand.
"Throughout the years, many have dug up the record and fallen in love with it. We, Beach House, are certainly two of those people and we hope that playing the record live will spread the album even more. We feel incredibly excited and lucky that we will be working with such a stellar group of singers, friends, and musicians without whose help this complicated and unconventional tour would never be possible."
The Flaming Lips and Wild Beasts have already been confirmed as headlining the 2014 event.
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, St Vincent, tUnE-yArDs, Jenny Lewis, Felice Brothers and Black Lips have also been announced today.
The A-Z list of all the new artists confirmed today:
Alice Boman
Archie Bronson Outfit
Arc Iris
Arrows of Love
Benjamin Booker
Black Lips
Celebration
Chad Vangaalen
David Thomas Broughton
Felice Brothers
The Gene Clark No Other Band
Jenny Lewis
Kiran Leonard
Laish
Lapland
Lau
Lonnie Holley
Lucius
Lyla Foy
Mazes
Otti Albietz & the voices
Phox
The Rails
Robert Ellis
Samantha Crain
St Vincent
Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks
The Districts
Theo Verney
Tides of Man
Tramms
tUnE-yArDs
Wye Oak
Zachary Cale
End of the Road Festival takes place 29 - 31 August 2014 at Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset
Comments
Powered by Facebook