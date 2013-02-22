Bat For Lashes, Palma Violets for Field Day

The one day festival on Victoria Park takes place on Saturday May 25.

The line up so far:

Animal Collective

Bat For Lashes

Amateur Best

Charlie Boyer and the Voyeurs

Chvrches

Connan Mockasin

Daphni

Dark Dark Dark

Daughter

Disclosure

Django Django

Do Make Say Think

Egyptian Hip-Hop

Everything Everything

Four Tet

Francois and the Atlas Mountains

Fucked Up

Ginger Baker Jazz Confusion

Hessle Audio DJs - Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound

How To Dress Well

Jacques Greene - Live

James Yorkston

John Cooper Clarke

Julio Bashmore

Karenn

Kurt Vile

Mount Kimbie

Mulatu Astatke

Palma Violets

Objekt

Savages

Seth Troxler

Shed

Solange

Splashh

Stubborn Heart

Thomas Mapfumo

Tim Burgess

TNGHT

Virals

Vondelpark

Wild Nothing