Bat For Lashes, Palma Violets for Field Day

Bat for Lashes and Palma Violets have been added to the line-up for Field Day.
The one day festival on Victoria Park takes place on Saturday May 25.
The line up so far:
Animal Collective
Bat For Lashes
Amateur Best
Charlie Boyer and the Voyeurs
Chvrches
Connan Mockasin
Daphni
Dark Dark Dark
Daughter
Disclosure
Django Django
Do Make Say Think
Egyptian Hip-Hop
Everything Everything
Four Tet
Francois and the Atlas Mountains
Fucked Up
Ginger Baker Jazz Confusion
Hessle Audio DJs - Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound
How To Dress Well
Jacques Greene - Live
James Yorkston
John Cooper Clarke
Julio Bashmore
Karenn
Kurt Vile
Mount Kimbie
Mulatu Astatke
Palma Violets
Objekt
Savages
Seth Troxler
Shed
Solange
Splashh
Stubborn Heart
Thomas Mapfumo
Tim Burgess
TNGHT
Virals
Vondelpark
Wild Nothing
