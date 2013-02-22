Bat For Lashes, Palma Violets for Field Day

22nd February 2013, 16:19

Bat for Lashes and Palma Violets have been added to the line-up for Field Day.

The one day festival on Victoria Park takes place on Saturday May 25.

The line up so far:

    Animal Collective
    Bat For Lashes
    Amateur Best
    Charlie Boyer and the Voyeurs
    Chvrches
    Connan Mockasin
    Daphni
    Dark Dark Dark
    Daughter
    Disclosure
    Django Django
    Do Make Say Think
    Egyptian Hip-Hop
    Everything Everything
    Four Tet
    Francois and the Atlas Mountains
    Fucked Up
    Ginger Baker Jazz Confusion
    Hessle Audio DJs - Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound
    How To Dress Well
    Jacques Greene - Live
    James Yorkston
    John Cooper Clarke
    Julio Bashmore
    Karenn
    Kurt Vile
    Mount Kimbie
    Mulatu Astatke
    Palma Violets
    Objekt
    Savages
    Seth Troxler
    Shed
    Solange
    Splashh
    Stubborn Heart
    Thomas Mapfumo
    Tim Burgess
    TNGHT
    Virals
    Vondelpark
    Wild Nothing

