Babes In Toyland Announce UK Tour and Festival Dates

The grunge trio will play their first live show in 18 years next month and have now revealed a UK tour and festival dates will follow.
Seen as a seminal grunge band and inspiration to the riot grrrl movement, Babes In Toyland have confirmed that after making a return to live performance next month, they'll head to the UK for a series of shows.
The tour will hit Bristol, Southampton, London, Manchester and Glasgow in May, while the band have also confirmed they'll play the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona and the Beaches Brew festival in Ravenna, Italy.
During their first run together in the 1990s, Babes In Toyland played the Reading Festival three times. After Maureen Herman left the band in 1997, the other two members Kat Bjelland and Lori Barbero continued together until 2001.
On 12 February, they're making their return to live performance at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre.
The band said it was clear from their first rehearsal after reuniting that there was still something there. "I just missed my girls," said Kat Bjelland, "and the feeling that comes from playing with them–visceral live therapy."
