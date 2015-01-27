Babes In Toyland Announce UK Tour and Festival Dates

Seen as a seminal grunge band and inspiration to the riot grrrl movement, Babes In Toyland have confirmed that after making a return to live performance next month, they'll head to the UK for a series of shows.



The tour will hit Bristol, Southampton, London, Manchester and Glasgow in May, while the band have also confirmed they'll play the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona and the Beaches Brew festival in Ravenna, Italy.



During their first run together in the 1990s, Babes In Toyland played the Reading Festival three times. After Maureen Herman left the band in 1997, the other two members Kat Bjelland and Lori Barbero continued together until 2001.



On 12 February, they're making their return to live performance at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre.



The band said it was clear from their first rehearsal after reuniting that there was still something there. "I just missed my girls," said Kat Bjelland, "and the feeling that comes from playing with them–visceral live therapy."

BABES IN TOYLAND TOUR DATES:

24 MAY 2015 BRISTOL, TRINITY CENTRE

25 MAY 2015 SOUTHAMPTON, ENGINE ROOMS

26 MAY 2015 LONDON, O2 SHEPHERD'S BUSH EMPIRE

27 MAY 2015 MANCHESTER, GORILLA

28 MAY 2015 GLASGOW, ORAN MOR

29 MAY 2015 BARCELONA, PRIMAVERA SOUND FESTIVAL

3 JUNE 2015 RAVENNA, BEACHES BREW FESTIVAL