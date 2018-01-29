The Line-Up For Arctic Monkeys At TRNSMT Is HUGE...

29 January 2018, 11:05

Interpol's Paul Banks, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

The Glasgow Green festival has announced its next wave of acts, which sees the AM rockers headline with support from Interpol, Blossoms, Miles Kane and more.

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the fourth headliners at TRNSMT 2018, marking their UK date of the year so far. 

The Do I Wanna Know? four-piece will play the top slot at Glasgow Green on 1 July, closing the first weekend of the festival. 

Joining them on TRNSMT’s main stage will be Interpol, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Miles Kane and Tom Grennan.

TRNSMT festival line up 1 July 2018

Pre-sale begins on Tuesday 30 January at 9am from TRNSMTfest.com. 

Sunday’s line-up joins previously announced headliners Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and The Killers plus supporting acts in the likes of Courteeners, CHVRCHES, James Bay, Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand and more.

Day tickets for Friday 29 June, Saturday 30 June, Sunday 1 July, Sunday 8 July are available plus two, three and five day ticket options.

Today (29 January) saw Arctic Monkeys drop a massive list of festival dates this year, which include the likes of Rock Werchter on 8 July, NOS Alive on 12 July and Szigest Festival on 14 August 2018.

See their full dates below:

Arctic Monkeys' website festival dates 2018

Photo credits: Interpol's Paul Banks: Press, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner:  John Rahim/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images, Blossom's Tom Ogden: Press

See Arctic Monkeys full 2018 Festival dates below so far:

2 June - Primavera Sound, Barcelona
8 June - Best Kept Secret, Netherlands
14-17 June - Firefly Festival, US
22-24 June - Southside Festival, Germany
22-24 June - Hurricane Festival. Germany
1 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
4 July - Open’er Festival, Poland
6 July - Rockwave Festival, Athens
8 July - Rock Werchter, Belgium
12 July - NOS Alive, Lisbon
13 July Mad Cool, Madrid
8 August Oya, Norway
9-11 August Way Out West Festival, Sweden
11 August Flow Festival, Finland
14 August Sziget Festival, Hungary


Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Arctic Monkeys 2013

Arctic Monkeys Drop 2018 Festival Schedule & UK Date

The Amazons

The Amazons And More Announced For Standon Calling Festival 2018
Reading Festival 2017

Gorillaz, Thom Yorke And More Confirm 2018 Festival Slots

Liam Gallagher press 2017

Liam Gallagher To Headline Benicàssim 2018

Reading Festival headliners 2018?

Who Is Rumoured To Headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2018?