The Line-Up For Arctic Monkeys At TRNSMT Is HUGE...

The Glasgow Green festival has announced its next wave of acts, which sees the AM rockers headline with support from Interpol, Blossoms, Miles Kane and more.

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the fourth headliners at TRNSMT 2018, marking their UK date of the year so far.

The Do I Wanna Know? four-piece will play the top slot at Glasgow Green on 1 July, closing the first weekend of the festival.

Joining them on TRNSMT’s main stage will be Interpol, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Miles Kane and Tom Grennan.

Pre-sale begins on Tuesday 30 January at 9am from TRNSMTfest.com.

Sunday’s line-up joins previously announced headliners Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and The Killers plus supporting acts in the likes of Courteeners, CHVRCHES, James Bay, Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand and more.

Day tickets for Friday 29 June, Saturday 30 June, Sunday 1 July, Sunday 8 July are available plus two, three and five day ticket options.

Today (29 January) saw Arctic Monkeys drop a massive list of festival dates this year, which include the likes of Rock Werchter on 8 July, NOS Alive on 12 July and Szigest Festival on 14 August 2018.

See their full dates below:

Photo credits: Interpol's Paul Banks: Press, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner: John Rahim/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images, Blossom's Tom Ogden: Press

See Arctic Monkeys full 2018 Festival dates below so far:

2 June - Primavera Sound, Barcelona

8 June - Best Kept Secret, Netherlands

14-17 June - Firefly Festival, US

22-24 June - Southside Festival, Germany

22-24 June - Hurricane Festival. Germany

1 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

4 July - Open’er Festival, Poland

6 July - Rockwave Festival, Athens

8 July - Rock Werchter, Belgium

12 July - NOS Alive, Lisbon

13 July Mad Cool, Madrid

8 August Oya, Norway

9-11 August Way Out West Festival, Sweden

11 August Flow Festival, Finland

14 August Sziget Festival, Hungary



