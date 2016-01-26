Arcade Fire To Headline NOS Alive Festival

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Canadian band will also play Spain's Bilbao BBK Live Festival this year.
Arcade Fire have been confirmed for two huge European festivals this year.
The Canadian outfit will be playing Portugal's NOS Alive Festival on 9 July 2016, joining the likes of Radiohead, Pixies and The Chemical Brothers.
Arcade Fire confirmados, 9 julho na 10.ª Edição #NOSalive • Arcade Fire will headline NOS Alive Festival on 9th July pic.twitter.com/v18w4sQ1ex
— NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) January 26, 2016
The Reflektor band will also be taking to Spain's Kobetamendi Hill to play Bilbao BBK Live Festival 2016, which also takes place from 7-9 July.
¡Buenas noticias! @BilbaoBBKlive confirma a @ArcadeFire como cabezas de cartel #BBKlive2016 https://t.co/BgxaeHbKw5 pic.twitter.com/NUSAmNliWc
— Jägermusic Spain (@JagermusicSpain) January 26, 2016
Tickets are on sale now.
Meanwhile, Win Butler and co. paid homage to David Bowie this month with a street parade .
The troupe joined the Preservational Hall Jazz Band to perform a selection of Bowie's greatest hits, almost bringing New Orleans to a standstill.
Arcade Fire's David Bowie parade has seemingly shut down New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/8PLdqNcMGy
— Arcade Fire tube (@ArcadeFiretube) January 16, 2016
Watch some footage of the procession below:
The late rock star collaborated with the band on their Reflektor album.
