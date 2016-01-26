Arcade Fire To Headline NOS Alive Festival

Arcade Fire have been confirmed for two huge European festivals this year.

The Canadian outfit will be playing Portugal's NOS Alive Festival on 9 July 2016, joining the likes of Radiohead, Pixies and The Chemical Brothers.

Arcade Fire confirmados, 9 julho na 10.ª Edição #NOSalive • Arcade Fire will headline NOS Alive Festival on 9th July pic.twitter.com/v18w4sQ1ex — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) January 26, 2016

The Reflektor band will also be taking to Spain's Kobetamendi Hill to play Bilbao BBK Live Festival 2016, which also takes place from 7-9 July.

Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Win Butler and co. paid homage to David Bowie this month with a street parade .

The troupe joined the Preservational Hall Jazz Band to perform a selection of Bowie's greatest hits, almost bringing New Orleans to a standstill.

Arcade Fire's David Bowie parade has seemingly shut down New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/8PLdqNcMGy — Arcade Fire tube (@ArcadeFiretube) January 16, 2016

Watch some footage of the procession below:

The late rock star collaborated with the band on their Reflektor album.



