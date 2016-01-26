Arcade Fire To Headline NOS Alive Festival

The Canadian band will also play Spain's Bilbao BBK Live Festival this year.

Arcade Fire have been confirmed for two huge European festivals this year.

The Canadian outfit will be playing Portugal's NOS Alive Festival on 9 July 2016, joining the likes of Radiohead, Pixies and The Chemical Brothers.

The Reflektor band will also be taking to Spain's Kobetamendi Hill to play Bilbao BBK Live Festival 2016, which also takes place from 7-9 July. 

Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Win Butler and co. paid homage to David Bowie this month with a street parade

The troupe joined the Preservational Hall Jazz Band to perform a selection of Bowie's greatest hits, almost bringing New Orleans to a standstill.

Watch some footage of the procession below: 

The late rock star collaborated with the band on their Reflektor album.


