Arcade Fire, The xx And More For Primavera Sound 2017

How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The bands are joined on the bill by Bon Iver and Aphex Twin.
Arcade Fire and The xx are among the acts confirmed for Primavera Sound 2017.
Read carefully— Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) November 30, 2016
Tickets: https://t.co/oJr9ft6r0F #PrimaveraSound pic.twitter.com/ueFtvEo1G0
The Spanish festival - which takes place at the Parc Del Forum in Barcelona - will also play host to Aphex Twin, Bon Iver and Frank Ocean.
The event, which occurs across 31 May - 4 June 2017, will also see Grace Jones, Solange, Skepta, Metronomy and Flying Lotus among the headliners.
