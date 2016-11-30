Arcade Fire, The xx And More For Primavera Sound 2017

30th November 2016

The bands are joined on the bill by Bon Iver and Aphex Twin.

Arcade Fire 2014

Arcade Fire and The xx are among the acts confirmed for Primavera Sound 2017.

The Spanish festival - which takes place at the Parc Del Forum in Barcelona - will also play host to Aphex Twin, Bon Iver and Frank Ocean.

The event, which occurs across 31 May - 4 June 2017, will also see Grace Jones, Solange, Skepta, Metronomy and Flying Lotus among the headliners.

Tickets are on sale now.  


 

