Arcade Fire, The xx And More For Primavera Sound 2017

Arcade Fire and The xx are among the acts confirmed for Primavera Sound 2017.

The Spanish festival - which takes place at the Parc Del Forum in Barcelona - will also play host to Aphex Twin, Bon Iver and Frank Ocean.

The event, which occurs across 31 May - 4 June 2017, will also see Grace Jones, Solange, Skepta, Metronomy and Flying Lotus among the headliners.

Tickets are on sale now.



