Aphex Twin To Headline Field Day 2017

The Windowlicker star will play the festival's brand new The Barn stage.
Aphex Twin has been confirmed for Field Day festival 2017.
The electronic legend - whose real name is Richard David James - will headline the festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park on 3 June next year.
The news was first teased yesterday(27 November), with scratch-card-inspired video on Twitter.
#FieldDay2017
Today, Field Day confirmed the news, and revealed Xtal star would perform on a brand new stage called The Barn.
.@AphexTwin will headline Field Day in the brand new stage 'The Barn' on 3 June 17.
Tickets on sale on Thurs 9am.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday 1 December from 9am.
Visit fielddayfestivals.com for more details.
