Aphex Twin To Headline Field Day 2017

Aphex Twin has been confirmed for Field Day festival 2017.

The electronic legend - whose real name is Richard David James - will headline the festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park on 3 June next year.

The news was first teased yesterday(27 November), with scratch-card-inspired video on Twitter.

Today, Field Day confirmed the news, and revealed Xtal star would perform on a brand new stage called The Barn.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 1 December from 9am.

Visit fielddayfestivals.com for more details.