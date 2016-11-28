Aphex Twin To Headline Field Day 2017

28th November 2016, 13:58

The Windowlicker star will play the festival's brand new The Barn stage.

Field Day Aphex Twin announcement Twitter

Aphex Twin has been confirmed for Field Day festival 2017.

The electronic legend - whose real name is Richard David James - will headline the festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park on 3 June next year.

The news was first teased yesterday(27 November), with scratch-card-inspired video on Twitter. 

Today, Field Day confirmed the news, and revealed Xtal star would perform on a brand new stage called The Barn.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 1 December from 9am.

Visit fielddayfestivals.com  for more details.

Comments

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News