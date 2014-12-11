Alt-J, Jonny Greenwood and St.Vincent To Play Open'er 2015

Now in its 13th year, Open'er continues to go from strength to strength and the first acts of its 2015 line-up have now been named: Alt-J, St Vincent and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.

The festival organisers had previously suggested the first acts announced would set the direction for the rest of the event.



Alt-J and St Vincent are currently riding high and being named on multiple Best Of lists for 2014. It'll be Alt-J's first festival appearance in Poland.



Jonny Greenwood played the festival in 2013 and will be accompanied by London Contemporary Orchestra and play work from his critically-acclaimed film scores as well as other classical music pieces.



Open'er takes place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield in Gdynia, running from Wednesday 1-4 July 2015.



Early bird tickets are available here until the middle of January.