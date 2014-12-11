Alt-J, Jonny Greenwood and St.Vincent To Play Open'er 2015

One of the largest festivals in Europe, Open'er in Poland, has unveiled the first acts who will play next summer.
Now in its 13th year, Open'er continues to go from strength to strength and the first acts of its 2015 line-up have now been named: Alt-J, St Vincent and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.
The festival organisers had previously suggested the first acts announced would set the direction for the rest of the event.
Alt-J and St Vincent are currently riding high and being named on multiple Best Of lists for 2014. It'll be Alt-J's first festival appearance in Poland.
Jonny Greenwood played the festival in 2013 and will be accompanied by London Contemporary Orchestra and play work from his critically-acclaimed film scores as well as other classical music pieces.
Open'er takes place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield in Gdynia, running from Wednesday 1-4 July 2015.
Early bird tickets are available here until the middle of January.
