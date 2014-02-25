The Great Escape announces another 150 artists

Also added to the list of artists performing are Radio X favourites George Ezra, Albert Hammond Jr, Jon Hopkins and Hozier, Ásgeir, Harleighbleu and We Were Evergreen.



Wild Beasts and These New Puritans are due to play a special show at the Dome, co-hosted by lead charity partner War Child. The organisation protects children living in the world's most dangerous warzones, and £1.00 of every ticket to this show sold donated to War Child.



The full list of artists announced for The Great Escape today is:

A PLASTIC ROSE / ADULT JAZZ / AFTERPARTEES / AGES AND AGES / AISHA ORAZBAYEVA / ALBERT HAMMOND, JR. / ALEC BENJAMIN / ALL WE ARE / ANGEL AT MY TABLE / ANNA MEREDITH / ÁSGEIR / AUGUSTINES / AZEKEL / BARBAROSSA / BAT AND BALL / BEAR HANDS / BEATY HEART / BEST FRIENDS / BIG SIXES / BIG UPS / BLESSA / BLOODY KNEES / BOKKA / BOY JUMPS SHIP / BRAWLERS / BRIDIE JACKSON AND THE ARBOUR / BRYCE HACKFORD / CASUAL SEX / CATS ON TREES / CHAMPS / CHEERLEADER / COASTS / DEATH AT SEA / DEATHCRUSH / DRY THE RIVER / EAST INDIA YOUTH / EAVES / ELECTRIC EYE / ELLI INGRAM / EMILIE NICHOLAS / EVA STONE / EYEDRESS / FAMY / FÉ / FICKLE FRIENDS / FRANK HAMILTON / FRENCH FOR RABBITS / GALLERY CIRCUS / GAMBLES / GENERATE / GEORGE BARNETT / GEORGE EZRA / GIRL BAND / GLASS OWLS / GNARWOLVES / GO WOLF / GORGON CITY / GRAND ANALOG / GΔRTMΔLEN / HARLEIGHBLU / HAWK HOUSE / HERO FISHER / HEY ROSETTA! / HOZIER / HUDSON TAYLOR / JAMES BAY / JAMIE ISAAC / JAWS / JIMI GOODWIN / JOEL BAKER / JOEL COMPASS / JON HOPKINS / KAN WAKAN / KIESZA / KIT / KYAN / LAKE STREET DIVE / LAURA WELSH / LAZYTALK / LE VASCO / LET THE MACHINES DO THE WORK / LITTLE MATADOR / LIZZO / LOUIS AGUILAR AND THE CROCODILE TEARS / LOVE ZOMBIES / LYGER / LYLA FOY / MIGHTY OAKS / MILKY CHANCE / MIREL WAGNER / MIRROR SIGNAL / MNEK / MOODOÏD / NEØV / NOTHING BUT THIEVES / OLIVER COATES / ONLY RIVALS / PABLO NOUVELLE / PATTEN / PHANTOGRAM / PHORIA / PORT ISLA / PS I LOVE YOU / PUP / RAE MORRIS / RAH RAH / RALEIGH RITCHIE / RATKING / REBEKA / RM HUBBERT / RYAN VAIL / SAM FENDER / SAY LOU LOU / SEA CHANGE / SEAN MCGOWAN / SHINY DARKLY / SIVU / SOLIDS / SOUTHERN / SPRING KING / STONEFIELD / SUN GLITTERS / SUVI / SYD ARTHUR / TAYMIR / TELEGRAM / TENNIS / THE BOHICAS / THE CLAMEENS / THE DISTRICTS / THE DUMPLINGS / THE JOHN STEEL SINGERS / THE NEIGHBOURHOOD / THE NEW TIGERS / THE PEOPLE THE POET / THE TROUBLE WITH TEMPLETON / THESE NEW PURITANS / THOMAS AZIER / TIGERTOWN / TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE / TRUST / UNKNWN / VON HERTZEN BROTHERS / WE WERE EVERGREEN / WEED / WILD BEASTS / WILD CUB / WONDER VILLAINS / YEARS AND YEARS

As an official media partner, Radio X will be down at the event, hosting our own stage across the three nights. More information will be announced soon.



There will also be the usual variety of industry talks, panel debates, targeted networking sessions and keynote interviews for industry professionals and music business fans. Music Finland has been named as the International Partner for 2014, with a number of up and coming artists from that country slated to play.



Early Bird and Super Early Bird Festival Tickets have sold out, and there's the last chance to buy Delegate passes at the Early Bird rate as the offer will expire by Friday 28 February.



See the official site for more details and for tickets.



