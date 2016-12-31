Turn The Record Over: The Best Side Two, Track Ones

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Radio X pays tribute to the ancient art of turning an album over halfway through and the music that subsequently plays.
Side One of Parklife ends with the ponderous Syd Barrett-esque Far Out. Turn the record over and you're confronted by this elegant ballad.
The second half of 1995's The Bends gets underway with this 'Head classic.
The "Metal Side" of 1988's Green album starts off with this scorching attack on US foreign policy. It's a shock after the haunting end to Side One ("Air Side"), The Wrong Child.
This live favourite starts the second side of 2007's excellent An End Has A Start album.
After the relentless shouting of Side One closer River Euphrates, the flipside of Surfer Rosa opens with the quiet acoustic of this Pixies classic.
Morrissey and Marr knew how to pace an album. The Queen Is Dead ends Side One with the poignant Cemetery Gates, but comes back all guns blazing with this hilarious single.
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
As Apple axes the nano and shuffle, we look back at life before the iPod's creation.
We commemorate the tragic passing of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook