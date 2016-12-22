LISTEN: The Ultimate Rock 'N' Roll Christmas Playlist

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Sick of Slade? Weary of Wham? Had a bellyful of Shaky? Let Radio X ease the seasonal pain with a selection of COOL festive songs.
The US rockers do a good job on Wham!'s festive evergreen. Originally recorded by the spray-tanned pop duo in 1984, the Arizonan band give it a light rock makeover.
Finally! We can properly rave at Christmas. The Hartnolls update the classic 1990 track for the festive season.
Because geeks love Christmas too.
A collaboration between Editors frontman Tom Smith and former Razorlight drummer, We Are Scientists man and solo artiste Andy Burrows, When The Thames Froze was taken from the duo's excellent, slightly Christmas themed album, Funny Looking Angels.
Da Brudders call a truce on this special day. How sweet.
Liam Fray remembers Christmas past in Middleton in this fine festive treat, and it was all for the charity Shelter.
Mssrs Hopper, DeLonge and Barker let us know of their plans for the season. Presumably Tom no longer gets a card from the others.
Don't be like that, Jack! Come on, have another mince pie.
Better than Mariah Carey's version. Seriously!
A superb cover of the Phil Spector Christmas Album classic, famous for blaring over the opening titles of the movie Gremlins. Better than Bono’s version.
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
As Apple axes the nano and shuffle, we look back at life before the iPod's creation.
We commemorate the tragic passing of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook