The Best Biopics Ever Made

It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well­-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made...

Walk The Line Until the release of Straight Outta Compton, this was the most successful biopic ever made and with good reason. It charts the incredible life of Johnny Cash as brilliantly played by Joaquin Phoenix, as well as featuring loads of his best songs in electrifying performance scenes. Even Elvis turns up.

England Is Mine The story of Steven Patrick Morrissey, from his teenage years as a would-be writer and pop star to meeting Johnny Marr and forming The Smiths in 1982. A great depiction of glum 1970s Manchester and an excellent cast, including a star turn from Jack Lowden as the criminally shy frontman.

24 Hour Party People Not strictly speaking a biopic, but most definitely a wonderful tribute to the life and work of Factory Records boss Tony Wilson. Featuring Steve Coogan’s ace performance as the man himself, loads of great cameo, great music and a cracking joke about Simply Red, what more could you ask for?

Sid And Nancy Gary Oldman has never been better than as the sneering, explosive, damaged Sid Vicious in this rip-roaring version of the Sex Pistols bassist’s short life. It’s a dark tale, yeah, but an important one too as it charts the destructive relationship between Vicious and Nancy Spungen. Oh, and look out for an early movie role for Courtney Love.

Rush What’s better than a biopic that features one mega-interesting life? Rush had the answer: one with two mega-interesting lives. Centred on the rivalry between Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, this one has sex and drugs and a lot of fast cars.

Bohemian Rhapsody It's not out yet, but this WILL be great. Brian May and Sacha Baron-Cohen exchanged "words" over the tone of the projected Freddie Mercury biopic, and the Queen star is now to be played by Mr Robot star Rami Malek. Malek claims that he has felt Mercury's "presence" watching over him.

Goodfellas Based on Wiseguy, the life of Mafia mobster-turned-informer Henry Hill, this is Martin Scorcese’s best film… maybe. From the prison cooking scene to the nightclub introductions, there’s not a single scene that isn’t instantly memorable.

What’s Love Got To Do With It Angela Bassett is incredible as Tina Turner, from her childhood as Anna Mae Bullock through her abusive relationship with husband Ike, through to her big-haired, 1980s comeback. Inspiring and well-played throughout, particularly a thuggish turn from Lawrence Fishburne as Ike.

Control The life of the doomed Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis was always going to be a tough one to capture on film, so it helped to have Anton Corbijn directing it. He shot the most iconic photos of the band and gave the film a similarly striking look. Sam Riley is brilliant as Curtis, Samantha Morton is on top form as his wife and frankly Joe Anderson was born to play Peter Hook. The North has never looked bleaker.

Straight Outta Compton Solid re-telling of the whole N.W.A. and gangsta rap story, with O’Shea Jackson Jr as Ice Cube, Corey Hawkins as Dr Dre and Jason Mitchell as Easy-E. There’s a lot to get your head round as the plot threads build up and loyalties get divided, but it’s a helluva story.

Ed Wood He wasn’t the most famous film director in the world, but King Of The B MoVies Edward D. Wood Jr led a wild and crazy life. He made the “worst film ever made”, Plan 9 From Outer Space, was a cross-dresser in his private life and knew some very strange people. Tim Burton directs Johnny Depp in a show-stopping performance and Martin Landau won an Oscar for his portrayal as the foul-mouthed horror star Bela Lugosi.

12 Years A Slave It won three Oscars, it should have won them all. An adaptation of Solomon Northup’s memoir of being captured and sold into slavery, it stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender and Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s a hard watch at times but an important one too.

The Wolf Of Wall Street Fair enough, it goes on a bit, but it’s a rollercoaster ride while you’re on it. Leonardo Di Caprio shines as real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, a man who should be very easy to hate but is someone you actually end up quite liking. Excellent support from Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill along the way.

Nowhere Boy One tactic that recent biopics have employed is covering one period of a person’s life, rather than trying to cram everything into 90 minutes. Nowhere Boy goes for that tactic, showing the early years of John Lennon rather than the whole of his life. It’s a really fun movie and even gets away with having the lad from Love Actually play Paul McCartney.