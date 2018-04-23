The Best Album Opening Lines
23 April 2018, 16:01
We pick a selection of great lyrics that kicked off classic albums.
-
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Apparently, the opening line on the sixth Monkeys album, from the song Star Treatment, is: “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make.” How does it fare against these classics…?
-
The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
"I don't have to sell my soul, he's already in me" - I Wanna Be Adored
-
The Smiths - Meat Is Murder
"Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools" - The Headmaster Ritual
-
Nirvana – Nevermind
"Load up on guns, bring your friends / It's fun to lose and to pretend" - Smells Like Teen Spirit
-
Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures
"I've been waiting for a guide to come and take me by the hand" - Disorder
-
Oasis - Definitely Maybe
"I live my life in the city, there's no easy way out" - Rock 'N' Roll Star
-
Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not
"Anticipation has the habit to set you up / For disappointment in evening entertainment / But tonight there'll be some love" - The View From The Afternoon
-
Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R
"Nicotine, valium, vicodin, marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol." - Feel Good Hit of The Summer
-
Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
"Time is never time at all / You can never ever leave without leaving a piece of youth." - Tonight Tonight
-
Adele - 21
“Here's a fire starting in my heart / Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark” - Rolling In The Deep
-
Florence And The Machine - Lungs
“Happiness, hit her like a train on a track” - Dog Days Are Over
-
The White Stripes - Elephant
"I'm gonna fight 'em off / A seven nation army couldn't hold me back" - Seven Nation Army
-
Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go
"20 foot high on Blackpool promenade / Fake royalty second hand sequin facade” - Elvis Impersonator, Blackpool Pier
-
Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish
"He's a Twentieth Century Boy, with his hands on the rails / Trying not to be sick again and holding on for tomorrow." - For Tomorrow
-
Primal Scream – Screamadelica
"I was blind, now I can see, you made a believer out of me." - Movin' On Up
-
The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed
"Oh, a storm is threatening / My very life today" - Gimme Shelter