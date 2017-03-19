X-LIST: Songs That Mention Other Songs

The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division

"So let the love tear us apart, I've found the cure for a broken heart."

Snow Patrol - Hands Open

"Put Sufjan Stevens on and we'll play your favorite song / 'Chicago' bursts to life and your sweet smile remembers you."

Travis - Writing To Reach You

"And what's a Wonderwall anyway?" Fran Healy claimed he was inspired to write this song after hearing the Oasis classic.

Arctic Monkeys - When The Sun Goes Down

"And I've seen him with girls of the night and he told Roxanne to put on her red light." (The Monkeys reference Mr Sting and The Police)

Manic Street Preachers - Your Love Alone Is Not Enough

"You stole the sun from my heart" (They're quoting their own song!)

Oasis - D'You Know What I Mean

"The blood on the tracks and it must be mine The fool on the hill and I feel fine" (another Beatles reference. Well, two actually)

Placebo - Song To Say Goodbye

"Your needle and your damage done" (from the Neil Young classic)