X-List: Six Songs About Beverages

29th September 2015, 07:33

To mark International Coffee Day, let’s notch up a handful of songs that mention drinks - both hot and cold. Nice.

The Beatles drinking tea 1964

Blur - Coffee And TV

It’s all Graham Coxon needs, apparently. Plus: bonus points for the dancing milk carton.

 

Beastie Boys - Intergalactic 

“I like my sugar with coffee and cream”

 

Oasis - Champagne Supernova

Expensive sparkling wine mixed with a stellar explosion - that’s a helluva metaphor.

 

Horchata - Vampire Weekend 

The name of a Spanish beverage made of almonds, rice, barley and more. Nice than it sounds.

 

Terrorvision - Tequila

It makes us happy! But please drink in moderation.

 

Nirvana - Pennyroyal Tea

Apparently about a Chinese beverage that makes one tell the truth…

Comments

