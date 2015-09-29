X-List: Six Songs About Beverages

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
To mark International Coffee Day, let’s notch up a handful of songs that mention drinks - both hot and cold. Nice.
It’s all Graham Coxon needs, apparently. Plus: bonus points for the dancing milk carton.
“I like my sugar with coffee and cream”
Expensive sparkling wine mixed with a stellar explosion - that’s a helluva metaphor.
The name of a Spanish beverage made of almonds, rice, barley and more. Nice than it sounds.
It makes us happy! But please drink in moderation.
Apparently about a Chinese beverage that makes one tell the truth…
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
As Apple axes the nano and shuffle, we look back at life before the iPod's creation.
We commemorate the tragic passing of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook