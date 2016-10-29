These Music Videos Are Scarier Than Any Horror Film

WARNING: FLASHING IMAGES... AND MAYBE A SEVERED ARM, TOO

MGMT - KIDS

A baby lives in a world of ugly monsters. Who can save him? The blissed-out duo of Ben 'n' Andy, that's who. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

APHEX TWIN - COME TO DADDY

Screeeeeeeeeeeeam! Probably the most celebrated scary music video ever, but still a pants-wetting classic. Urban ghoulery par excellence. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

INTERPOL - EVIL

The world's creepiest-looking puppet gets caught up in a car smash and taken to hospital. Things don't go well from then on. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

RADIOHEAD - THERE THERE

Thom Yorke, creeping through the forest… spying on woodland creatures. Then he turns into a tree… horribly, painfully. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

THE CURE - LULLABY

Robert Smith in full slap is an alarming prospect at the best of times. But, as his alter-ego, The Spiderman? Creeping through your bedroom wall? No thanks. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - HEY BOY HEY GIRL

Skellingtons! All around! To the chill out room - now! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO









SMASHING PUMPKINS - AVA ADORE

Billy Corgan finally unleashes his inner Nosferatu. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

SOUNDGARDEN - BLACK HOLE SUN

Stretchy-faced hyper-real weirdness from the grunge legends. Leave that fish alone! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

ELECTRIC SIX - DANGER! HIGH VOLTAGE

This is a monumentally silly record… but there's a madness in that woman's eyes that chills us to the bone. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

JET - LOOK WHAT YOU'VE DONE

The Melbourne boys step into a Disney cartoon... with a darker side. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

NIRVANA - HEART SHAPED BOX

What's more frightening? The skeletal Christ figure with the nodding crows? Or the look in Kurt's eye? WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

THE HORRORS - SHEENA IS A PARASITE

Unexpectedly subtle body horror from the boys in the skinny jeans and Chris "Rubber Johnny" Cunningham. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

BAT FOR LASHES - WHAT'S A GIRL TO DO

Natasha goes for a bike ride... and is joined by the Donnie Darko Fan Club. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO





THE 80S MATCHBOX B-LINE DISASTER - PSYCHOSIS SAFARI

Bug-eyed psychobilly freak out directed by Edgar 'Shaun Of The Dead' Wright. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

FRANZ FERDINAND - EVIL EYE

Franz go the whole hog with a full-on exploitation gore-ghost-freak-horror fest. It's either nasty or hilarious, we're not quite sure which. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - BELIEVE

The Chems again. What's wrong with them? This time: why you shouldn't take work home with you. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

HOT CHIP - I FEEL BETTER

Utterly bizarre boyband carnage, directed by funnyman Peter Serafinowicz. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

RAMMSTEIN - SONNE

The German metal-techno laff merchants take a day job in a mine. But who is their boss? Oh no, it couldn't be... surely? Eeeek! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

EMINEM - 3AM

Marshall Mathers plays another psychopath, but this one's locked up... for good? Mind your fingers. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO





MANIC STREET PREACHERS - IF YOU TOLERATE THIS YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT

The band's musings on the Spanish Civil War are illustrated by a freakish blank-faced family. Shudder. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO





