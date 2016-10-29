These Music Videos Are Scarier Than Any Horror Film

Forget all the would-be movie chillers. The place to head for genuine scares is the humble pop video. From Radiohead to the Manics, here are some of the most unforgettable images that will keep you awake at night...

Interpol Evil video

WARNING: FLASHING IMAGES... AND MAYBE A SEVERED ARM, TOO

 

MGMT - KIDS

A baby lives in a world of ugly monsters. Who can save him? The blissed-out duo of Ben 'n' Andy, that's who. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

APHEX TWIN - COME TO DADDY

Screeeeeeeeeeeeam! Probably the most celebrated scary music video ever, but still a pants-wetting classic. Urban ghoulery par excellence. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

INTERPOL - EVIL

The world's creepiest-looking puppet gets caught up in a car smash and taken to hospital. Things don't go well from then on. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

RADIOHEAD - THERE THERE

Thom Yorke, creeping through the forest… spying on woodland creatures. Then he turns into a tree… horribly, painfully. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

THE CURE - LULLABY

Robert Smith in full slap is an alarming prospect at the best of times. But, as his alter-ego, The Spiderman? Creeping through your bedroom wall? No thanks. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - HEY BOY HEY GIRL

Skellingtons! All around! To the chill out room - now! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO



SMASHING PUMPKINS - AVA ADORE

Billy Corgan finally unleashes his inner Nosferatu. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

SOUNDGARDEN - BLACK HOLE SUN

Stretchy-faced hyper-real weirdness from the grunge legends. Leave that fish alone! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

ELECTRIC SIX - DANGER! HIGH VOLTAGE

This is a monumentally silly record… but there's a madness in that woman's eyes that chills us to the bone. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

JET - LOOK WHAT YOU'VE DONE

The Melbourne boys step into a Disney cartoon... with a darker side. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

NIRVANA - HEART SHAPED BOX

What's more frightening? The skeletal Christ figure with the nodding crows? Or the look in Kurt's eye? WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

THE HORRORS - SHEENA IS A PARASITE

Unexpectedly subtle body horror from the boys in the skinny jeans and Chris "Rubber Johnny" Cunningham. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

 

BAT FOR LASHES - WHAT'S A GIRL TO DO

Natasha goes for a bike ride... and is joined by the Donnie Darko Fan Club. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

THE 80S MATCHBOX B-LINE DISASTER - PSYCHOSIS SAFARI

Bug-eyed psychobilly freak out directed by Edgar 'Shaun Of The Dead' Wright. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

FRANZ FERDINAND - EVIL EYE

Franz go the whole hog with a full-on exploitation gore-ghost-freak-horror fest. It's either nasty or hilarious, we're not quite sure which. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - BELIEVE

The Chems again. What's wrong with them? This time: why you shouldn't take work home with you. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

HOT CHIP - I FEEL BETTER

Utterly bizarre boyband carnage, directed by funnyman Peter Serafinowicz. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

RAMMSTEIN - SONNE

The German metal-techno laff merchants take a day job in a mine. But who is their boss? Oh no, it couldn't be... surely? Eeeek! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

 

EMINEM - 3AM

Marshall Mathers plays another psychopath, but this one's locked up... for good? Mind your fingers. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO



MANIC STREET PREACHERS - IF YOU TOLERATE THIS YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT

The band's musings on the Spanish Civil War are illustrated by a freakish blank-faced family. Shudder. WATCH THE FULL VIDEO


