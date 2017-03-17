Great Craic: The Ultimate St Patrick's Day Playlist

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Let's celebrate St Patrick's Day with a selection of great songs from the Emerald Isle.
Formed in Downpatrick in 1992, the power trio of Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray were a quartet for a time, thanks to the extra guitar of Charlotte Hatherley, This 1996 favourite is taken from their first full length album 1977.
Derry's Undertones released this punk classic as their debut 7" in October 1978. John Peel named it as his favourite song ever ever ever.
The fondly-remembered band from Dublin sounded more LA than Ireland, but here's one of our favourites.
Which song to pick from the U2 pantheon? Here's something from the game-changing Achtung Baby album, released in 1991.
Most of the band are from Northern Ireland, but they met in Scotland. So they're sort of Irish. Aren't they?
Another great new band from Dublin, currently on the Radio X playlist. Here's one from 2013, though.
If you recall this insane ditty, you obviously spent too long in indie discos in the early 1990s.
Dublin has spawned some excellent artists, and here's another. This is taken from James's 2011 We Don't Eat EP.
Frontman Neil Hannon hailed from Derry, while the band themselves were based out of Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. A great, witty tune that opened 1996's Casanova album.
Hailing from Celbridge, County Kildare, Ireland, this is Rice's most famous song, taken from his 2002 album O.
Andrew Hozier-Byrne is the latest superstar to hail from Ireland - Bray in County Wicklow, to be exact.
Phil Lynott may have been born in Staffordshire, but he grew up in Dublin, which is where he met drummer Brian Downey and formed Thin Lizzy in the early 1970s. Here's their take on the traditional Irish folk song. Rocked up, of course,
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
As Apple axes the nano and shuffle, we look back at life before the iPod's creation.
We commemorate the tragic passing of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook