LISTEN: Radio X's Greatest Indie Chill-Out Songs

Radiohead - Pyramid Song

One of the Oxford band's more ponderous (and lengthy) outings, from 2001's Amnesiac album.

Massive Attack - Teardrop

The Bristol trip-hop collective employed Elisabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins to add ethereal vocals.

Oasis - I'm Outta Time

One of the less rowdier moments from the Gallagher brothers, from their final album, Dig Out Your Soul.

Stereophonics - Traffic

A pensive, bittersweet music from Kelly Jones, taken from the band's excellent debut, Word Gets Around.

Coldplay - Trouble

Chris Martin's trademark piano riff leads off one of Coldplay's more inspirational and gentle songs.

Vampire Weekend - Step

A low-key moment from the New York band's Modern Vampires Of The City album.

Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats

The Swedish guitarist and singer's best known track - a gentle cover of The Knife's electro pop hit.

Portishead - Glory Box

Bristol knows how to do chill-out: another great song, this time from the classic album Dummy.

Smashing Pumpkins - Spaceboy

A low-key interlude from the mainly-noisy Siamese Dream album from 1993.

Biffy Clyro - Machines

Another band better known for turning up the amps, this moving track is from 2007's Puzzle album.

Primal Scream - Higher Than The Sun

Super-trippy blissed-out sounds from the legendary Screamadelica album from 1991.

The Smiths - Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want

One of Morrissey's more acidic lyrics is given a brief and beautiful tune by Johnny Marr.

Pixies - Wave Of Mutilation (UK Surf)

Originally a raucous stomp on the classic Doolittle album, the band re-recorded this track in a summery surf style for the B-side to the single Here Comes Your Man.

Bombay Bicycle Club - How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep

A delicate, guitar-led outing from the 2011 album, A Different Kind Of Fix.

Bloc Party - The Healing

A beautiful, fragile song from the 2012 album Four.