LISTEN: Radio X's Greatest Indie Chill-Out Songs

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Summer's here, so it's time to kick back enjoy some of the more down-tempo classics in Radio X's back catalogue.
One of the Oxford band's more ponderous (and lengthy) outings, from 2001's Amnesiac album.
The Bristol trip-hop collective employed Elisabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins to add ethereal vocals.
One of the less rowdier moments from the Gallagher brothers, from their final album, Dig Out Your Soul.
A pensive, bittersweet music from Kelly Jones, taken from the band's excellent debut, Word Gets Around.
Chris Martin's trademark piano riff leads off one of Coldplay's more inspirational and gentle songs.
A low-key moment from the New York band's Modern Vampires Of The City album.
The Swedish guitarist and singer's best known track - a gentle cover of The Knife's electro pop hit.
Bristol knows how to do chill-out: another great song, this time from the classic album Dummy.
A low-key interlude from the mainly-noisy Siamese Dream album from 1993.
Another band better known for turning up the amps, this moving track is from 2007's Puzzle album.
Super-trippy blissed-out sounds from the legendary Screamadelica album from 1991.
One of Morrissey's more acidic lyrics is given a brief and beautiful tune by Johnny Marr.
Originally a raucous stomp on the classic Doolittle album, the band re-recorded this track in a summery surf style for the B-side to the single Here Comes Your Man.
A delicate, guitar-led outing from the 2011 album, A Different Kind Of Fix.
A beautiful, fragile song from the 2012 album Four.
