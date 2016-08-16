Are These The Greatest Guitar Riffs Of All Time?

Great Rock Songs That Reference Classic Books
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
Riffs! Yeah! Can you dig them? We here at Radio X love a good riff. Let's take a look at some of the greatest axe moments that can be copied the world over on air guitar or a good old tennis racquet.
The minute Mr Slash chimes in with this unforgettable riff, you know you're in the presence of rock greatness. The rest of the song is almost an afterthought.
The riff as a blunt instrument. AccaDacca bounced back from the death of original singer Bon Scott with a new yelper, Brian Johnson, and this legendary stonker. It's almost impossible to sing along, but incredibly easy to so the Angus Young heads-down thrash.
Jack White astounded the world when he swapped his guitar for a bass guitar and delivered this pounding riff that opened the Elephant album. He soon switched to the guitar, though. You try and stop him.
A simple wacka-wacka riff, but one that changed the world.
Albert Hammond Jr's nagging riff makes this a Strokes favourite and a tune that went global when it featured on Guitar Hero.
Knocked out by Johnny Marr one afternoon, the combination of a memorable intro and looping main riff created an instant classic.
Josh Homme virtually attacks his guitar on this classic QOTSA track.
Billy Corgan claimed that the memorable, ringing riff that opens Today was the very LAST part of the composition to be written.
