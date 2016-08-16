Are These The Greatest Guitar Riffs Of All Time?

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

The minute Mr Slash chimes in with this unforgettable riff, you know you're in the presence of rock greatness. The rest of the song is almost an afterthought.

AC/DC - Back In Black

The riff as a blunt instrument. AccaDacca bounced back from the death of original singer Bon Scott with a new yelper, Brian Johnson, and this legendary stonker. It's almost impossible to sing along, but incredibly easy to so the Angus Young heads-down thrash.

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

Jack White astounded the world when he swapped his guitar for a bass guitar and delivered this pounding riff that opened the Elephant album. He soon switched to the guitar, though. You try and stop him.

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

A simple wacka-wacka riff, but one that changed the world.

The Strokes - Reptilia

Albert Hammond Jr's nagging riff makes this a Strokes favourite and a tune that went global when it featured on Guitar Hero.

The Smiths - This Charming Man

Knocked out by Johnny Marr one afternoon, the combination of a memorable intro and looping main riff created an instant classic.

Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows

Josh Homme virtually attacks his guitar on this classic QOTSA track.

Smashing Pumpkins - Today

Billy Corgan claimed that the memorable, ringing riff that opens Today was the very LAST part of the composition to be written.