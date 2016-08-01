The Funniest Music Videos Ever

Weird Al Yankovic - Fat

Let's start with the master of the musical parody himself. Not an Radio X staple, we'll be honest, but his parody of Michael Jackson's Bad is pure guilty-pleasure-hilarious.

Liam Lynch - United States Of Whatever

Angry, angsty, anthemic. With tongue firmly in cheek. Whatever.

Electric Six - Gay Bar

Abraham Lincoln in his pants with his pet hamster? Hang on, it's referring to what?!







Tenacious D - Tribute

Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil as the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.

The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

The Warhols (or is it "The Dandies"?) compliment their biggest hit with a nod to the karaoke bars it was destined to end up in.

They Might Be Giants - Birdhouse In Your Soul

Bonkers song from the Brooklyn duo. The song is written from the perspective of a night light. True fact.

Pulp - Common People

Every supermarket trip would be so much better with a tiny Jarvis Cocker in your trolley.

The Bloodhound Gang - Bad Touch

A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships. And they say romance is dead...

Blink 182 - What's My Age Again

Think Blink introduces us to their love of nudity and puerile humour

Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.

We Are Scientists - The Great Escape

This band are relentlessly entertaining, if at times a bit surreal (if you follow them on Twitter, you'll understand). One of their breakthrough hits The Great Escape deals with 'separation issues'.