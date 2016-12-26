Radio X And Chill: Classic Rock Songs To Meditate To

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.
Lose yourself in nine minutes of Reni's shuffling drum loop and an ever-evolving John Squire guitar wig-out.
The classic, shimmering Johnny Marr riff. Six minutes of bliss.
A ponderous track from 2001's Amnesiac that gets deeper and deeper with every passing minute.
An all time classic from 1998's Mezzaine album, give extra sparkle by the beautiful vocals of Elisabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins.
Many people say that this Indian-influenced track is the low-point of the Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. They are WRONG! It's a beautiful, philosophical breather from the epic Fabness that surrounds it.
Utterly insane 20-minute epic of samples, sound effects and ambient beats. Tips the hat to Floyd's Shine On You Crazy Diamond.
Jim Morrison may weave a dark tale, but the chilled out jazz from the rest of the band is strangely calming. And think of the positive ions from that thunderstorm!
Long, long, blissed-out track from the classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here.
The first five minutes of this James Murphy remix of Alison G's 2005 is pretty straightforward. Then it heads off into (inner) space.
Another journey into the deepest recesses of the mind, courtesy of the Hartnoll brothers.
