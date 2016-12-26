Radio X And Chill: Classic Rock Songs To Meditate To

The Stone Roses - Fool's Gold

Lose yourself in nine minutes of Reni's shuffling drum loop and an ever-evolving John Squire guitar wig-out.

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

The classic, shimmering Johnny Marr riff. Six minutes of bliss.

Radiohead - Pyramid Song

A ponderous track from 2001's Amnesiac that gets deeper and deeper with every passing minute.

Massive Attack - Teardrop

An all time classic from 1998's Mezzaine album, give extra sparkle by the beautiful vocals of Elisabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins.

The Beatles - Within You Without You

Many people say that this Indian-influenced track is the low-point of the Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. They are WRONG! It's a beautiful, philosophical breather from the epic Fabness that surrounds it.

The Orb - A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules from the Centre of the Ultraworld

Utterly insane 20-minute epic of samples, sound effects and ambient beats. Tips the hat to Floyd's Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

The Doors - Riders On The Storm

Jim Morrison may weave a dark tale, but the chilled out jazz from the rest of the band is strangely calming. And think of the positive ions from that thunderstorm!

Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Long, long, blissed-out track from the classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

Goldfrapp - Slide In (DFA Remix)

The first five minutes of this James Murphy remix of Alison G's 2005 is pretty straightforward. Then it heads off into (inner) space.

Orbital - Halcyon

Another journey into the deepest recesses of the mind, courtesy of the Hartnoll brothers.



