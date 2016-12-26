Radio X And Chill: Classic Rock Songs To Meditate To

Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.

Meditation

The Stone Roses - Fool's Gold

Lose yourself in nine minutes of Reni's shuffling drum loop and an ever-evolving John Squire guitar wig-out.

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

The classic, shimmering Johnny Marr riff. Six minutes of bliss.

Radiohead - Pyramid Song

A ponderous track from 2001's Amnesiac that gets deeper and deeper with every passing minute.

Massive Attack - Teardrop

An all time classic from 1998's Mezzaine album, give extra sparkle by the beautiful vocals of Elisabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins.

 

The Beatles - Within You Without You

Many people say that this Indian-influenced track is the low-point of the Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. They are WRONG! It's a beautiful, philosophical breather from the epic Fabness that surrounds it.

The Orb - A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules from the Centre of the Ultraworld

Utterly insane 20-minute epic of samples, sound effects and ambient beats. Tips the hat to Floyd's Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

The Doors - Riders On The Storm

Jim Morrison may weave a dark tale, but the chilled out jazz from the rest of the band is strangely calming. And think of the positive ions from that thunderstorm!

Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond 

Long, long, blissed-out track from the classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

Goldfrapp - Slide In (DFA Remix)

The first five minutes of this James Murphy remix of Alison G's 2005 is pretty straightforward. Then it heads off into (inner) space.

Orbital - Halcyon

Another journey into the deepest recesses of the mind, courtesy of the Hartnoll brothers.

