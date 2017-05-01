Extra Track! The Best Bonus Songs And Hidden Tracks

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?
One of Johnny Borrell's finest moments, but recorded after the release of the band's debut Up All Night and later added to a 2005 reissue.
The 1983 single version of this all-time favourite never appeared on an album during the band's lifetime, but in the US this track was crowbarred between sides one and two of the CD version. See also How Soon Is Now?'s unexpected appearance on the Meat Is Murder CD.
Originally recorded as part of the "big medley" on side two of the classic Abbey Road album, Paul McCartney decided he didn't like the song sitting between Mean Mr Mustard and Polythene Pam, so he ordered it cut. Tape op John Kurlander spliced the song to the very end of the tape for safety and Macca liked the effect… meaning the track now appears fourteen seconds after the dying notes of the official final track, The End.
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
As Apple axes the nano and shuffle, we look back at life before the iPod's creation.
We commemorate the tragic passing of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook