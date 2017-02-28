Big Things Come In Small Packages: The Greatest Short Songs

30 June sees the addition of an extra "leap second" to the day. So, we’ve collected together the best short songs of all time – naturally.

Napalm Death – You Suffer

This is one of the finest examples of brevity in the history of record sound. Napalm Death manage, incredibly, to squeeze the lyrics “You suffer, but why?” in the 1 second track. Listen above.


The Vaccines – Norgaard


If you’re going to pen a short track, you should seek advice from The Vaccines. The band don’t mess around and Norgaard a perfect example of that.


Blur – Song 2


One of the most notable things about Blur’s Song 2 (you know, apart from the “Woo Hoos”) is its speed. Reportedly written in just 10 minutes, Blur proved with this track that you could write your most famous record with almost no effort at all.


The Smiths – Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want


Morrissey and Marr managed to squeeze some of their gentlest melodies and most thought-provoking lyrics into this tiny 1:51 track. In recent years it's become somewhat of a Christmas ballad, which is always nice.


Liam Lynch – United States Of Whatever


It may have been his only hit, but Liam Lynch made quite the impact with hit 2002 track United States Of Whatever. It's witty, fast, and unshakeably catchy.


Jake Bugg – Lightning Bolt


Jake Bugg’s first foray into the world of music was a blues-infused anthem that lasts just two and a half minutes. But, instead of feeling rushed and claustrophobic, Bugg’s vocal and guitar make the track far more spacious and it has room to breathe within itself.


The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl


Jack White’s rock ballad is a direct statement of intent from the man. Although Joss Stone dragged the song out considerably when she covered it, the original lasts just 1:48.


The Vines – Highly Evolved


Coming in at just 1:35, The Vines defined their sound on the track Highly Evolved and, on its release in 2002, the track became an anthem of the year.

 

 

 

