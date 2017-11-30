The 30 Best Songs Of The Year 2017

Indie anthems, 80s-themed bangers, big songs, big riffs and more - it’s been a hell of a year, from The Killers to Foo Fighters, Alt-J to The xx. Your perfect playlist for 2017.

The Killers - The Man

Back in the saddle with a new angle, Brandon Flowers struts through an ironic look at masculinity - KER-CHING!

Liam Gallagher - Wall Of Glass

Liam’s debut solo outing featured scorching vocals and searing guitar and proved that one of Britain’s biggest stars was back in the game.

Queens Of The Stone Age - The Way You Used To

Josh Homme joins forces with Mark Ronson and the result is a twisting, jazzy tune that gives QOTSA’s trademark guitar attack a smooth polish.

Gorillaz - We Got The Power

Damon’s positive anthem for the troubled year of 2017, complete with rabble rousing guest appearance from Jehnny Beth of Savages.

Foo Fighters - The Sky Is A Neighbourhood

Dave Grohl goes BIG with the help of producer Greg Kurstin: a huge singalong chorus proves a smoother alternative to the raucous single Run.

Alt-J - In Cold Blood

Only Alt-J could include a lyric that uses binary notation… and only Alt-J could make it into a brilliant tune.

Radiohead - Man Of War

Hidden for 20 years, released as part of the OKNotOK reissue of 1997’s OK Computer, this is the best new old song of the year.

Elbow - Golden Slumbers

A fragment from The Beatles’ Abbey Road album medley turns into a festive dream, courtesy of Guy Garvey and the John Lewis Christmas ad.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - Holy Mountain

The Guv’nor returns with a rollicking clash of influences, a naggingly addictive whistle sample and a chorus to die for.

Biffy Clyro - Friends And Enemies

From the Scottish trio’s sixth album Ellipsis, this is one of the epic standout tracks, released as a single in 2017.

Liam Gallagher - Come Back To Me

One of the singles from the strident As You Were album, this is a Dylanesque rant with a winning chorus.

The xx - Hold On

Jamie samples Hall And Oates, the others continue the fragile psychodrama… it’s pure xx.

Kasabian - Bless This Acid House

Rambunctious rock ’n’ roll from Tom and Serge, summing up the mood of 2017 perfectly.

Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

Intriguing Motown-influenced alt.pop from Portaland, Oregon. One of the brightest, catchiest songs of the year.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - It’s A Beautiful World

Hooking up with producer David Holmes has seen Noel take a turn into more ambitious, adventurous areas - and this is a prime example.

Royal Blood - Lights Out

How do you top one of the most brilliant debut albums of the 21st Century? Like this!

Kasabian - You’re In Love With A Psycho

Singalong, knockabout fun from the Leicester lads. Great video, too.

Blossoms - Honey Sweet

Stockport’s Blossoms have had a fine 2017, thanks to huge songs like this. 2018’s gonna be even bigger.

Arcade Fire - Everything Now

Abba meets The Gypsy Kings (possibly), with disco, pan pipes and a satirical angle to the lyrics.

Royal Blood - I Only Lie When I Love You

Piercing, ironic and unforgettable, this single shows what an unstoppable force Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are.

Wolf Alice - Don’t Delete The Kisses

An atmospheric, ethereal modern love song from the band’s confident second album.

Lorde - Green Light

The New Zealand singer-songwriter released her second album, Melodrama, in 2017 and it’s an instant electropop classic.

Courteeners - Modern Love

2017 proved quite bittersweet for Liam Fray, with the Manchester terror attack adding poignancy to the band’s hometown show in the summer. But he still can turn his hand to an uplifting tune.

The Amazons - Black Magic

Anthemic rock from this brilliant new outfit from Reading. Gets into your brain and stays there.

Stereophonics - Caught By The Wind

A yearning, wistful track by Kelly Jones from Stereophonics’ reliably consistent tenth album, Scream Above The Sounds.

The War On Drugs - Holding On

Adam Granduciel channels classic Americana in this chugging, inspiring tune.

London Grammar - Big Picture

Their second album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, fulfilled the promise of the debut, as this delicate, gorgeous song shows.

Elbow - Magnificent (She Says)

Still the emotional heart and soul of indie rock, Guy Garvey and his comrades prove why they’re one of our most beloved bands.

Beck - Up All Night

He’s back, with a brighter sound and a hot take on modern pop rock, thanks to collaborating with producer Greg Kurstin.

The xx - Say Something Loving

Another devastating sample (this time 70s hearthrobs Alessi) forms the backbone to a heartbreaking lyric.