The 30 Best Songs Of The Year 2017

30 November 2017, 14:12
Indie anthems, 80s-themed bangers, big songs, big riffs and more - it’s been a hell of a year, from The Killers to Foo Fighters, Alt-J to The xx. Your perfect playlist for 2017.
Back in the saddle with a new angle, Brandon Flowers struts through an ironic look at masculinity - KER-CHING!
Liam’s debut solo outing featured scorching vocals and searing guitar and proved that one of Britain’s biggest stars was back in the game.
Josh Homme joins forces with Mark Ronson and the result is a twisting, jazzy tune that gives QOTSA’s trademark guitar attack a smooth polish.
Damon’s positive anthem for the troubled year of 2017, complete with rabble rousing guest appearance from Jehnny Beth of Savages.
Dave Grohl goes BIG with the help of producer Greg Kurstin: a huge singalong chorus proves a smoother alternative to the raucous single Run.
Only Alt-J could include a lyric that uses binary notation… and only Alt-J could make it into a brilliant tune.
Hidden for 20 years, released as part of the OKNotOK reissue of 1997’s OK Computer, this is the best new old song of the year.
A fragment from The Beatles’ Abbey Road album medley turns into a festive dream, courtesy of Guy Garvey and the John Lewis Christmas ad.
The Guv’nor returns with a rollicking clash of influences, a naggingly addictive whistle sample and a chorus to die for.
From the Scottish trio’s sixth album Ellipsis, this is one of the epic standout tracks, released as a single in 2017.
One of the singles from the strident As You Were album, this is a Dylanesque rant with a winning chorus.
Jamie samples Hall And Oates, the others continue the fragile psychodrama… it’s pure xx.
Rambunctious rock ’n’ roll from Tom and Serge, summing up the mood of 2017 perfectly.
Intriguing Motown-influenced alt.pop from Portaland, Oregon. One of the brightest, catchiest songs of the year.
Hooking up with producer David Holmes has seen Noel take a turn into more ambitious, adventurous areas - and this is a prime example.
How do you top one of the most brilliant debut albums of the 21st Century? Like this!
Singalong, knockabout fun from the Leicester lads. Great video, too.
Stockport’s Blossoms have had a fine 2017, thanks to huge songs like this. 2018’s gonna be even bigger.
Abba meets The Gypsy Kings (possibly), with disco, pan pipes and a satirical angle to the lyrics.
Piercing, ironic and unforgettable, this single shows what an unstoppable force Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are.
An atmospheric, ethereal modern love song from the band’s confident second album.
The New Zealand singer-songwriter released her second album, Melodrama, in 2017 and it’s an instant electropop classic.
2017 proved quite bittersweet for Liam Fray, with the Manchester terror attack adding poignancy to the band’s hometown show in the summer. But he still can turn his hand to an uplifting tune.
Anthemic rock from this brilliant new outfit from Reading. Gets into your brain and stays there.
A yearning, wistful track by Kelly Jones from Stereophonics’ reliably consistent tenth album, Scream Above The Sounds.
Adam Granduciel channels classic Americana in this chugging, inspiring tune.
Their second album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, fulfilled the promise of the debut, as this delicate, gorgeous song shows.
Still the emotional heart and soul of indie rock, Guy Garvey and his comrades prove why they’re one of our most beloved bands.
He’s back, with a brighter sound and a hot take on modern pop rock, thanks to collaborating with producer Greg Kurstin.
Another devastating sample (this time 70s hearthrobs Alessi) forms the backbone to a heartbreaking lyric.