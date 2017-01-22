10 Songs About Gadgets And Tech

The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

"Now I know how Joan Of Arc felt… as the flames rose to her Roman nose and her Walkman started to melt."

The xx - VCR

Putney's finest keep it analogue by watching all their movies on tape. Be kind - rewind

Alt-J - Tessellate

Alt-J makes the symbol ∆ if you press the two keys on an Apple Mac keyboard. TRUE STORY.

Radiohead - Paranoid Android

You can have either the phone or the humanoid robot. The original "Paranoid Android" was, of course, Marvin - the terminally depressed robot from the Hitch Hikers' Guide To The Galaxy.

Kraftwerk - The Model

The 'Werk were the original "Man Machine", who had the cunning idea of sending out mannequins of themselves on tour, rather than being bothered to trudge around the world in person.

New Order - Blue Monday

The white hot forge of technology, circa 1983. New Order's plan behind Blue Monday was to create a song that could be played by their sequencers and drum machines as an encore, rather than having to go through the chore themselves.

Daft Punk - Digital Love

France's answer to Kraftwerk. And the answer is: "Oui".



Blur - Coffee And TV

Without TV, you wouldn't have this hilariously cute video of the dancing milk carton, would you? Thank you, John Logie Baird!

Stereophonics - I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio

Why wouldn't you believe the radio!? Everything we say is true. Except, maybe, the last bit. Anyway, where would we be without radio? You certainly wouldn't be here now, reading this article.

The Strokes - The Modern Age

Finally, Julian Casablancas pays tribute to the 21st Century (possibly).