12 Bands That Changed Their Musical Style

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Some bands are musical chameleons, flirting with many different styles over the course of their careers. But which ones have made the biggest changes to their sound... and jumped backwards between different styles in the process?
Before: gloomy, long-raincoated post-punk.
After: Hi-NRG electro disco.
Before: poptastic tinkly electro pop.
After: gloomy, moody electro ROCK.
Before: Stone Roses-influenced baggy.
After: Rolling Stones-influenced rock and roll.
Before: terrifying horror-punk.
After: shimmering synth pop.
Before: shuffly baggy.
After: Mods mods mods.
Before: eccentric, witty post-punk.
After: doom-laden, gothic soundscapes.
Before: confrontational, political indie guitar rock.
After: blissed-out dance!
Before: thrashy guitar rock.
After: British hip hop.
Before: quirky young indie.
After: trippy baggy action.
Before: Duran Duran-styled pop.
After: jazz-influenced, introverted post rock.
Before: retro garage rock.
After: drug-fuelled dance anthems.
Before: unskilled hardcore punk.
After: accomplished hip hop.
The Oasis legend has shared an a capella snippet of the track on Twitter, following the news that "new music" was coming this week.
The presenter has said he will let Chester Bennington's family decide if footage featuring the late Linkin Park frontman airs.
