12 Bands That Changed Their Musical Style

Some bands are musical chameleons, flirting with many different styles over the course of their careers. But which ones have made the biggest changes to their sound... and jumped backwards between different styles in the process?

1. New Order Before: gloomy, long-raincoated post-punk.







After: Hi-NRG electro disco. 2. Depeche Mode Before: poptastic tinkly electro pop.



After: gloomy, moody electro ROCK. 3. The Charlatans Before: Stone Roses-influenced baggy. After: Rolling Stones-influenced rock and roll. 4. The Horrors Before: terrifying horror-punk.



After: shimmering synth pop. 5. Ocean Colour Scene Before: shuffly baggy.



After: Mods mods mods. 6. The Cure Before: eccentric, witty post-punk. After: doom-laden, gothic soundscapes.



7. The Shamen Before: confrontational, political indie guitar rock.







After: blissed-out dance! 8. Pop Will Eat Itself Before: thrashy guitar rock. After: British hip hop. 9. The Soup Dragons Before: quirky young indie.



After: trippy baggy action. 10. Talk Talk Before: Duran Duran-styled pop.



After: jazz-influenced, introverted post rock.



11. Primal Scream Before: retro garage rock.



After: drug-fuelled dance anthems. 12. Beastie Boys Before: unskilled hardcore punk.



After: accomplished hip hop.









