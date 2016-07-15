These Are The Ways Pokémon Go Is Making People Fail At Life...

Despite being launched just over a week ago, Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm, becoming more popular than Candy Crush, Tinder and even porn.

SAVAGE AF pic.twitter.com/o6SkJF8dfW — Catch Em All (@CatchThemAlI) July 15, 2016

But the augmented reality app - which allows gamers to capture their favourite creatures in real life settings - has got people into a fair few sticky situations and caused them to make some pretty bad decisions in the process.

The location-based Nintendo game might be sweeping across the globe, but it seems to have brought stupidity along with it...

Don't believe us? Examine the evidence below:

1. Pokémon Go is ruining people's love lives

And we're not just talking about the lack of sex that everyone's having because they're too busy playing the game, either.

Doc: Are you sexually active?

Guy: I play Pokemon Go.

Doc: A simple 'no' would've been fine. pic.twitter.com/FzacYcp1V6 — Catch Em All (@CatchThemAlI) July 10, 2016

One genius by the name of Evan Scriber told the New York Post he decided to play the addictive game while cheating on his girlfriend with his ex. Unfortunately for him, when he showed off one of his finds to his current girlfriend, he didn't account for the fact his ex's house was also in the background.

2. Pokémon Go is so addictive, it's causing people to lose their jobs

According to the Daily Mail, an Australian ex-pat lost his job his job in Singapore after venting his frustrations because the game hadn't been released in his region yet.

Sonny Truyen - who worked as a vice president for digital marketing firm 99.co - charmingly wrote online: "You can't f*****g catch Pokemon in this piece of f*****g s*** country," before going on to insult Singaporeans and call them "stupid".

The company's CEO Darius Cheung later issued a statement apologising for Truyen's behaviour and confirmed they had "terminated his engagement" .

In other words...

Truyen may have lived to regret his actions, but a 24-year old man from New Zealand doesn't seem to be looking back.

According to News Hub, Kiwi waiter Tom Currie decided quit his job at a cafe to travel around the country in the hopes of adding to his 700-strong Pokémon haul.

After all, why let something like a job, life, responsibilities or feeding yourself get in the way of a game, right?





3. People are getting into stupid accidents

Remember that thing called walking? Well, some Pokémon Go players definitely don't know how to do that anymore.

This guy was so engrossed while playing the game on a late night walk, he didn't realise he was just about to fall into a pond.

He may have lived to tell the tale, but some have nearly lost their lives. According to the LA times, firefighters had to rescue two men who fell off an ocean cliff while trying to capture the creatures.

And if you thinking walking without looking is stupid, then you probably think driving while using the app downright bonkers, right?

Well, according to The Guardian, two 17-year-old's were caught doing just that, spotted driving slowing down a busy pedestrian crossing while playing the game in Sydney. Luckily no one was hurt, but the drivers were both fined $325 and had four points taken off their license.





4. Pokémon Go is getting gamers mugged

With reports that the app's geo-location features could be used by criminals to lure unsuspecting victims, you'd think people would be careful about walking around late at night.

However, the reports of attempted muggings just keep coming. The Guardian reports that two gamers were held at gunpoint in New South Wales, Australia, while USA Today reports that four men were arrested for allegedly using the app to bait victims.

5. Pokémon Go has become more important than being stabbed

Michael Barker, 21, from Forest Grove, Oregon was playing in his neighbourhood at 1am when he saw a man also on his phone, However, rather than being challenged virtually he was literally stabbed in real life instead.

Time to call the police or ambulance, you'd think? Well, apparently not. Instead of reporting the crime or getting checked over as soon as possible Michael decided to carry on playing the game, before stopping for chips and beer.

See his interview, courtesy of KPTV, below:

KPTV - FOX 12

Michael, who had to have eight stitches on his shoulder, said he'd be more careful in the future, but was by no means stopping, adding: "It's very important to me. I gotta basically catch them all".

These lot may be winning at Pokémon but they are most definitely failing at life...