We Still Have These Futuristic Movie Anniversaries To Come

Back To The Future Day came and went in 2015 without any sign of hover-boards. Sow which other classic sci-fi milestones have we yet experience?

Blade Runner - set in November 2019

The classic Ridley Scott science fiction drama stars Harrison Ford and was based on the book Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? by Phillip K Dick. In 1982, the futuristic cityscapes of the movie seemed like pure fantasy… but with those massive LED screens you now see in places like Piccadilly Circus, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

The Purge - set in 2022

According to this 2013 film, it’s only a few years until there will be an annual 24-hour period where all crime is legal and emergency services are unavailable. Something to look forward to, then.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes - set in 2026

The events of the sequel to Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes is set ten years after the first film… which means those intelligent monkeys are already causing trouble.

Children Of Men - set in 2027

According to this 2006 sci-fi thriller, two decades of infertility begins in 2007, leaving humanity on the brink of extinction. Only the United Kingdom has a stable government, leaving the country besieged by asylum seekers… Certain members of society think that this may have already happened (SATIRE).

The Terminator - features characters from 2029

Arnie and the good soldier come back from 2029 to the heady days of 1984 after “Judgement Day” results in a nuclear holocaust in 1997. So you’re all doing pretty well to be reading this right now.

Demolition Man - set in 2032

The Sylvester Stallone/Wesley Snipes knob-swinging action thriller sees the main characters frozen in time in the futuristic year of 1996… only for them to revive in 2032, when crime is a thing of the past. Which completely contradicts the events of The Purge. D'oh!

Minority Report - set in 2054

Tom Cruise stars in this tale of “PreCogs”, who can predict murders in the far off days of 2054.

Total Recall - set in 2084

You’ll be able to “get your ass to Mars” for some Arnie-sponsored action in 70 years time.

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure - set in 2688

None of us will be around to see the music of Keanu Reeves bringing about world peace. Shame.