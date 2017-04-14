Arrrrrgh! The Most Notorious Onstage Mishaps

DAVE GROHL STYLES IT OUT

Big Dave slipped over during a show in São Paulo , Brazil in January 2015, but recovered magnificently.





He wasn't so lucky when he tumbled offstage during a gig in Sweden in June 2015... he broke his leg and had to cancel the band's Glastonbury headline slot.

STEVEN TYLER - LOVE IN AN ELEVAT-AAAAAAGH

The Aerosmith frontman is no stranger to toppling off the edge of the stage. One of the worst incidents was in 2009 at a show in South Dakota, when the singer was hospitalised with neck and head injuries. Ouch.

…and again in New Orleans.

BONO WORRIES HEALTH AND SAFETY

For over thirty years now, Bono's eagerness to get closer to his audience has seen him come a cropper… and sometimes climb up the scaffolding, only to get stuck. He's also fallen off stage many, many times. Maybe he shouldn't stand so close to The Edge. (LOLZ)





MEANWHILE, THE EDGE TAKES A TUMBLE IN TORONTO

The U2 guitarist should maybe watch where he's going as he stepped off the...erm...edge of the stage in Toronto. The band were kicking off their latest world tour.





KRIST NOVOSELIC DESTROYS HIS FACE

At the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, the spirit of PUNK ROCK overcame Nirvana's bassist. At the climax to the classic song Lithium, Novoselic threw his bass into the air… and caught it with his face.





MATT BELLAMY HURTS HIS MOUTH

At a gig in Atlanta in 2004, Matt Bellamy smashed his face with the neck of his guitar and had to stop the gig five songs in because he couldn't sing any more.





DAVID BOWIE GETS HIT BY A LOLLY

The Thin White Duke narrowly escaped a serious injury when some lunatic decided to throw a lollipop at the star during a gig in Norway in 2004. "Do remember I've only got one eye, anyway," he scolded the audience. "Please keep your affection to yourself." Poor old David - shortly after this, he retired from touring for good after suffering a heart attack, again, on stage. Here's some audio: STRONG LANGUAGE

CHRIS MARTIN GETS OVER-ENTHUSIASTIC

The Coldplay singer bruises his ego, if not his bum, while performing onstage in Canada.





PETE DOHERTY GETS CLOSER TO HIS AUDIENCE

Well, it was bound to happen at some point, wasn't it?



