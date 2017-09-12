WATCH: Grunge Classics In The Style Of 8-Bit Videogames

Liam Gallagher Wants To Team Up With The Stone Roses
The former Oasis frontman, who's preparing to release his debut solo album next month, has also Richard Ashcroft on his wish list.
Celebrate Video Games Day with these classic tracks, which have been given the nostalgic 8-bit treatment.
From the same people that put together the Hunger Games 8-Bit video , now comes the 8-Bit Grunge Medley.
As well as reworking classics like Nirvana's In Bloom and Pearl Jam's Jeremy, tracks from Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Mad Season and even Melvins also appear. Imagine playing Bomberman to the moody sounds of Melvins? Madness.
Watch the video below.
And if you think that's impressive, watch Nirvana's Nevermind covered on the Ukuele, courtesy of Eat.My Uke:
Nirvana - Nevermind (Ukulele cover)
Eat.My.Uke has done it again and covered the whole of Nevermind on Ukulele. Amazing scenes.
03:30
See Kasabian cover Nirvana's All Apologies at Reading Festival 2017:
Kasabian cover Nirvana's All Apologies at Reading Festival 2017
Credit: jagostar1
01:12
