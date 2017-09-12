WATCH: Grunge Classics In The Style Of 8-Bit Videogames

12th September 2017, 10:33

Celebrate Video Games Day with these classic tracks, which have been given the nostalgic 8-bit treatment.

Nirvana 8-bit

From the same people that put together the Hunger Games 8-Bit video , now comes the 8-Bit Grunge Medley.

As well as reworking classics like Nirvana's In Bloom and Pearl Jam's Jeremy, tracks from Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Mad Season and even Melvins also appear. Imagine playing Bomberman to the moody sounds of Melvins? Madness.

Watch the video below.

And if you think that's impressive, watch Nirvana's Nevermind covered on the Ukuele, courtesy of Eat.My Uke:

Play

Nirvana - Nevermind (Ukulele cover)

Eat.My.Uke has done it again and covered the whole of Nevermind on Ukulele. Amazing scenes.

03:30

See Kasabian cover Nirvana's All Apologies at Reading Festival 2017:

Play

Kasabian cover Nirvana's All Apologies at Reading Festival 2017

Credit: jagostar1

01:12

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS