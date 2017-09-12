WATCH: Grunge Classics In The Style Of 8-Bit Videogames

From the same people that put together the Hunger Games 8-Bit video , now comes the 8-Bit Grunge Medley.

As well as reworking classics like Nirvana's In Bloom and Pearl Jam's Jeremy, tracks from Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Mad Season and even Melvins also appear. Imagine playing Bomberman to the moody sounds of Melvins? Madness.

Watch the video below.

And if you think that's impressive, watch Nirvana's Nevermind covered on the Ukuele, courtesy of Eat.My Uke:

Play Nirvana - Nevermind (Ukulele cover) Eat.My.Uke has done it again and covered the whole of Nevermind on Ukulele. Amazing scenes. 03:30

See Kasabian cover Nirvana's All Apologies at Reading Festival 2017: