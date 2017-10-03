WATCH: The Best Tom Petty Covers Ever

See everyone from Foo Fighters to Johnny Cash take on the Free Fallin' singer's biggest anthems.

The music world has been paying tribute to Tom Petty, following the news of his untimely death.

The singer-songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist influenced many, with everyone from Meat Loaf to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith paying tribute to the him.

Following Coldplay's dedication at their Portland gig (above), we've looked back at some of the best Tom Petty covers throughout the years.

See them here:

John Mayer - Free Fallin' (Live at the Nokia Theatre)

Foo Fighters - Breakdown

Elle King - American Girl

Pearl Jam - I Won't Back Down

Grace Jones - Breakdown

Johnny Cash - Southern Accents

Stereophonics - Free Fallin'

The Goo Goo Dolls - American Girl (Live)

Johnny Cash - I Won't Back Down

Photo credit: Dave Grohl: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images, Tom Petty: Johnny Louis/SIPA USA/PA Images. Kelly Jones: Myles Wright/Zuma Press/PA Images