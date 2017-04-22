These Vinyl Porn Pics Will Have You Drooling Over Other People's Record Dens All Day...

There's Something Wrong With This Picture That Only Vinyl Lovers Will Understand...
Can you guess what's wrong with this beautiful snap?
Feast your eyes on some of the most enviable record collections.
2016 saw vinyl sales pass the 1 million mark for the first time in 20 years.
It also means that vinyl junkies - who already have an impressive collection - can sit back, take stock, (quite literally) and stare lovingly at it for hours.
Now, thanks to Instagram, we can ALL look at some of the most beautiful record collections and marvel at the way vinyl lovers have displayed their wares.
Some people call it #VinylPorn. We just call it beautiful.
Check out some of the most impressive record dens below:
#johnnycash #vinyljunkie #vinylcollector #vinyl #vinylcollection #vinyligclub #vinyligclub #vinylcommunity #vinylparty #vinylporn #audioporn #audiophile #hifi #hiend #musiccollection #music #musiclover #roomtour #listeningroom #onmyturntable #nowspinning #nowplaying #myrecordcollection #myrecordcollection #mcintosh #tannoy #33rpm #lp #lps
New setup in town: homemade valve amplifier, Micro Seiki Solid 1 Turntable, Technics SL-PQ 320 A CD Player, JBL Control Now Speakers #worstsetupever #33rpm #analog #nowspinning #onmyturntable #vinylcollection #nowplaying #vinyljunkie #vinylcollectionpost #vinyladdict #vinyl #vinile #recordcollector #recordcollection #instavinyl #vinylporn #instadigger #music #vinylcommunity #vinylcollective #wax #LP #lprecord #vinyligclub #dustyfingers #ditc #recordcover #italy
#Repost Thanks for sharing your beautiful collection @rondelrio22! #myrecordscollected ・・・ Done! Now it's time to organize that 2015 Top 50... #vinyl #vinylden #vinylstorage #thevinylgeneration #vinylcollection #musiconvinyl #recordcollection #vinyligpost #dustandgrooves @dustandgrooves #vinyljunkie #recordcollector #vinile #ビニール #vinilo #vinylcorner #musiccollection #myrecordscollected @discogs @the_vinyl_generation @the405
New Year new look complete, I found a stash of old posters while cleaning the spare bedroom. I've had that METALLICA poster for almost 30yrs, numerous tack holes in each corner. #vinylden #vinylroom #vinylcollector #vinylcollection #recordcollector #recordcollection #vinyl #records #albums #Lps #33rpm #45rpm #instavinyl #KISS #GRAVE #JIMIHENDRIX #METALLICA #MORBIDANGEL #MAXWELLPARSONS
I sometimes tend to forget that U2 used to be a great band. In my humble opinion 'War' is their best album. The cover art is among the best ever done! Something about that look in the boy's eyes combined with the black and white photo and the red text. Great!! If you like the sound on this album you should definitely check out bands like The Chameleons, Comsat Angels and The Sound! :) #u2 #war #classicalbum #vinyl #lp #nowplaying #nowspinning #vintage #vinylgram #vinylcommunity #vinyladdict #vinyligclub #vinyljunkie #recordcollection #myrecordscollected #turntable #retro #VFRecordCollections #vinylcollection #vinylcollectionpost #record #records #recordplayer #interiordesign #the405mag #FACTvinylcollections
Today we are enjoying the sun with Leonard Cohen! I also did a short interview about vinyls and instagram. Check it out: http://www.rockyourlife.gr/10-stories-people-post-pictures-vinyl-collection-internet/ #onerecordaday #leonardcohen #instavinyl #vinyl #vinyls #vinylcollection #vinyligclub #recordcollection #record #records #music #nowplaying #nowspinning
I don't consider myself a genre snob and I think my newest purchases verifies this. Today I bought these three beauties without knowing any of them (though I did have two Ariel Pink albums already). Right now I'm listening to the deluxe edition of Explosions in the Sky's new album 'The Wilderness'. It's a really great instrumental and ambient album with lots of drive. A pretty rare thing for an ambient album. I recommend this record for anyone who likes a good melody and music with texture. I know they've done soundtracks earlier which is easy to hear on this album too. It's released on my favourite label 'Bella Union'. ❤️The other two records are Seven Davis Jr's Universes and Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti's Mature Themes. Maybe I'll review them later as well. #explosionsinthesky #bellaunion #sevendavisjr #ninjatune #arielpink #4ad #vinyl #lp #nowplaying #nowspinning #vintage #vinylgram #vinylcommunity #vinyladdict #vinyligclub #vinyljunkie #recordcollection #myrecordscollected #turntable #retro #VFRecordCollections #vinylcollection #vinylcollectionpost #record #records #recordplayer #interiordesign #the405mag #FACTvinylcollections
We don't know about you, but we reckon we're spent!
