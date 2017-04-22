These Vinyl Porn Pics Will Have You Drooling Over Other People's Record Dens All Day...

22nd April 2017, 10:00

Feast your eyes on some of the most enviable record collections.

2016 saw vinyl sales pass the 1 million mark for the first time in 20 years.

It also means that vinyl junkies - who already have an impressive collection - can sit back, take stock, (quite literally) and stare lovingly at it for hours.

Now, thanks to Instagram, we can ALL look at some of the most beautiful record collections and marvel at the way vinyl lovers have displayed their wares.  

Some people call it #VinylPorn. We just call it beautiful.

Check out some of the most impressive record dens below:

 

#Fugazi • Repeater #nowspinning #vinyl #musicissacred

A photo posted by Music Geek (@geekingonmusic) onApr 14, 2016 at 4:12pm PDT

 

Our lil record set up at @sitonitdetroit's new store! #sitonitdetroit #the528crate #records #vinyl #happydigging

A photo posted by The 528 Crate (@the528crate) onApr 15, 2016 at 7:11am PDT

 

I don't consider myself a genre snob and I think my newest purchases verifies this. Today I bought these three beauties without knowing any of them (though I did have two Ariel Pink albums already). Right now I'm listening to the deluxe edition of Explosions in the Sky's new album 'The Wilderness'. It's a really great instrumental and ambient album with lots of drive. A pretty rare thing for an ambient album. I recommend this record for anyone who likes a good melody and music with texture. I know they've done soundtracks earlier which is easy to hear on this album too. It's released on my favourite label 'Bella Union'. ❤️The other two records are Seven Davis Jr's Universes and Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti's Mature Themes. Maybe I'll review them later as well. #explosionsinthesky #bellaunion #sevendavisjr #ninjatune #arielpink #4ad #vinyl #lp #nowplaying #nowspinning #vintage #vinylgram #vinylcommunity #vinyladdict #vinyligclub #vinyljunkie #recordcollection #myrecordscollected #turntable #retro #VFRecordCollections #vinylcollection #vinylcollectionpost #record #records #recordplayer #interiordesign #the405mag #FACTvinylcollections

A photo posted by Thomas Faurby (@mastervinyl) onApr 15, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

 

We don't know about you, but we reckon we're spent!

