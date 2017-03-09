Mark 30 Years Of The Joshua Tree By Watching The Edge Fall Off Stage

Can you believe that U2’s classic album The Joshua Tree has turned 30?

The band are setting out on tour this summer to perform the LP in full, meaning you’ll get to hear such greats as With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name, and of course, the uplifting I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

U2 are a great live band, but they are human just as you and I. Back in 2015, the group launched their Innocence And Experience tour at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

It was a lengthy set, with U2 showcasing their impressive new album across an imaginative set that ran across the entire arena.

However, during the final song - the aforementioned I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For - The Edge’s mind must have been somewhere else… or he just wasn’t used to the new stage set.

The guitarist took one step too far and fell right off the stage to the horrified gasps of the crowd.

Luckily, he was OK. He later posted a photo of his grazed arm, claiming he didn't see "the edge". Oh, the irony!