Top Christmas Gifts 2017 For A Music Lover

Now Playing
Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Download 'Holy Mountain' on iTunes
30 November 2017, 16:32
Everyone loves a music-based present to open on Christmas morning - here’s our pick for 2017, from merch to decorations …and beyond.
The sky really IS a neighbourhood - and it’s full of snowflakes! More info
Because it’s going to be very cold this December, so we’ve read. More info
Support Leicester FC through 2018 with this snug tracky top. More info
Sip on your cup-a-soup as you listen to Who Built The Moon? More info
Hey, it gets cold in the valleys. More info
Hey, maybe putting these on your tree this Christmas might make them come back in 2018. More info
You can hold this in the air at your next gig (please don’t, you’ll set the smoke alarms off)... More info
The most 2017 thing you’ll see in 2017. More info
Pretend you’re a cartoon character with these natty specs. More info
If the old circulation makes your feet cold, here’s your answer. More info
It’s probably not legal to stick this on the front of your car, but it’s pretty funny all the same. More info
To keep you snug as you open the gifts with the family. Let’s hope you’re not given a flashing Coldplay wrist band again. More info
The classic rock band, the board game that shocked a generation - together at last! Don't let it cause family arguments, because hey - You're My Best Friend... More info