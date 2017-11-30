Top Christmas Gifts 2017 For A Music Lover

Everyone loves a music-based present to open on Christmas morning - here’s our pick for 2017, from merch to decorations …and beyond.

Foo Fighters Snow Globe

The sky really IS a neighbourhood - and it’s full of snowflakes! More info

Liam Gallagher Bobble Hat

Because it’s going to be very cold this December, so we’ve read. More info

Kasabian Track Suit Top

Support Leicester FC through 2018 with this snug tracky top. More info

Noel Gallagher Mug

Sip on your cup-a-soup as you listen to Who Built The Moon? More info

Stereophonics Cardigan

Hey, it gets cold in the valleys. More info

Daft Punk Christmas Tree Baubles

Hey, maybe putting these on your tree this Christmas might make them come back in 2018. More info

Royal Blood Lighter

You can hold this in the air at your next gig (please don’t, you’ll set the smoke alarms off)... More info

Arcade Fire Fidget Spinner

The most 2017 thing you’ll see in 2017. More info

Gorillaz Sunglasses

Pretend you’re a cartoon character with these natty specs. More info

Rolling Stones Socks

If the old circulation makes your feet cold, here’s your answer. More info

Biffy Clyro License Plate

It’s probably not legal to stick this on the front of your car, but it’s pretty funny all the same. More info

Coldplay Christmas Jumper

To keep you snug as you open the gifts with the family. Let’s hope you’re not given a flashing Coldplay wrist band again. More info

Queen Monopoly

The classic rock band, the board game that shocked a generation - together at last! Don't let it cause family arguments, because hey - You're My Best Friend... More info