The Story Behind Tony Iommi Of Black Sabbath’s Lost Finger

Black Sabbath - dark riffs, satanic rituals, Paranoid, invented heavy metal.

You know their story. But do you know the story of guitarist Tony Iommi’s missing finger?

When he was 17, the future Black Sabbath guitarist worked at sheet metal factory in Birmingham. He lost the tips of the middle and ring fingers on his right hand thanks to a horrible accident on his very last day in the job.

In hindsight, heavy metal started right there as the musician had to completely re-think how to play the guitar.

Here, Tony tells the story himself: