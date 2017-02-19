The Story Behind Tony Iommi Of Black Sabbath’s Lost Finger

This Is THE Most Amazing Picture In BRITs History: PRINCE!
The Purple One and his ENORMOUS bodyguard, heading up to get an award at the 1985 event. Wow.
The legendary guitarist may have called time on Sabbath this year, but have you heard this gruesome tale?
Black Sabbath - dark riffs, satanic rituals, Paranoid, invented heavy metal.
You know their story. But do you know the story of guitarist Tony Iommi’s missing finger?
When he was 17, the future Black Sabbath guitarist worked at sheet metal factory in Birmingham. He lost the tips of the middle and ring fingers on his right hand thanks to a horrible accident on his very last day in the job.
In hindsight, heavy metal started right there as the musician had to completely re-think how to play the guitar.
Here, Tony tells the story himself:
The BRIT Awards. The night when the music industry's glittered elite come out to play, schmooze and celebrate themselves. But sometimes, exciting things happen...
Caleb and Nathan Followill discussed with Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
The band revealed they're fan of the former Oasis frontman and would probably "lick his face" if they met him.
