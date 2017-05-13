Things Only Music Fans Who Lived Before The iPod Will Get

13th May 2017, 06:00

The iPod, the iPhone, the iPad... they've changed the way we carry music around. Radio X looks back at some of the pitfalls of life before their creation.

Sony Discman 1988

When the iPod was invented, our lives and listening habits were changed forever. 

While Apple basks in the glory of its success, we take a look back at the simpler (and more painful) times of what life was like before we had PROPER portable media players.

You know you lived before the days of the iPod and the iPad if you...

Couldn't live without your Discman

 

...Which needed actual batteries

Batteries stock image



 

Hated the fact it would make your CD jump and suspected that Anti-Skip protection didn't make the slightest bit of difference.

 

Could only listen to as much music as you could carry... and used this to carry it:

CD wallet stock photo

 

And bought TONS of these:

CDs stock photo

 

But still made a mean mixtape and knew exactly what to do with a pencil

 Mixtape and pencils

 

Still thought of records in terms of sides 

 

Thought this was pretty revolutionary

 

Actually left your house to buy a real, physical album. In a real shop.

Record shop  

 

Or borrowed a friend's to burn onto CD... only to find it was encrypted!

 

Bought a Minidisc player thinking it was the next big thing

Minidisc stock image

 

Chucked said Minidisc player with all your other relics, realising it was never going to catch on.

technology relics

 

Thought you were sticking it to 'The Man' because you used Limewire and Napster

Limewire  

 

Lived in constant fear of 'The Man' because you used Limewire and Napster...


So we should probably thank our lucky stars these things even exist!

