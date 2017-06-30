The 10 Worst Movie Remakes Of All Time

The trailer for Jumanji: Welcome To Jungle has dropped, offering an update on the 1995 fantasy classic. What do you reckon? Will it turn out to be an affectionate nod to the original?



Here’s when the remake trampled upon the memory of some of the greatest movies ever made.

1. The Wicker Man (2006)

Robin Hardy’s 1973 cult thriller is one of the creepiest, strangest and entertaining British horror films of all time. The 2006 remake swaps rural Scotland for Washington State, bee worshippers for your common pagans and Edward Woodward’s uptight policeman for American cop Nicolas Cage. It’s an abomination.

2. The Italian Job (2003)

If you enjoyed Michael Caine in the original Swinging 60s, Mini Cooper-filled classic, you won’t enjoy this slick Hollywood remake starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron. It throws out most of the plot of the original, including the 1969 version’s literal cliff-hanger ending. Boo!

3. Robocop (2014)

Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 movie is a dystopian sci-fi comedy action classic, but the remake lacks the sly wit of the orginal and the title character looks more like a fancy dress Iron Man than Peter Weller’s iconic cybernetic lawmaker.

4. Ghostbusters (2016)

Lots of blokes felt betrayed and “threatened” by the recasting of the titular paranormal investigators being recast with female actors, but that’s not an issue at all. The problem is that it’s not a tenth as witty or as anarchic as the original and is forever in the shadow of its predecessor.

5. Get Carter (2000)

This remake switches Michael Caine in 1971 Newcastle for Sylvester Stallone in Seattle in 2000. Why? Sly is a great action hero, but he fails to reflect the steely determination of Caine and aims for his usual action thriller mode. Old Michael actually turns up in a cameo, just to rub it in.

6. Planet Of The Apes (2001)

If you’ve seen the 1968 original (or even the musical version of The Simpsons), there are no new twists in the remake, which tries to one up the killer ending by making it even sillier. But like most modern remakes, extravagant effects overwhelm the film and even Tim Burton's individual styles doesn't come across.

7. King Kong (1976)

Not the Peter Jackson version, which was OK (if a bit long), but the bloated 70s version that swapped out the animated character of the 1933 original film for a bloke in a suit and a giant “robot Kong” that didn’t even work. There aren’t even freakin’ dinosaurs in it. And the finale, where Kong climbs the World Trade Center, now just seems terribly sad.

8. Psycho (1998)

Director Gus Van Sant decided to remake the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic shot-for-shot. Why? Yes, it’s slightly more graphic with red blood and real nudity, but the original was such a model of restraint, you’re left wondering: What’s the point? Rent the original, it’s ACE.

9. Godzilla (1998)

Matthew Broderick was the lead in this staggeringly misguided “update” of the classic Japanese monster movie franchise. The lead creature is really weird looking (he has a bigger chin than Bruce Forsyth) and there are loads of little Godzillas that add nothing to the mayhem. To be honest the best thing about it was Jamiroquai’s soundtrack contribution, Deeper Underground, which is a BANGER.

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The 1990 original struggled to replicate the characters of the comic strip, but they were infinitely preferable to the CGI monstrosities of this remake that came and went with very little fuss. Even the cartoon was better than this.



