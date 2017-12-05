The 10 Most Re-Tweeted Tweets Of 2017

Now Playing
5 December 2017, 13:50
Chicken Nuggets have been the most retweeted subject of the past 12 months...
An American football player's begging letter for free chicken nuggets for a year has become the most retweeted tweet in the UK in 2017
Carter Wilkerson asked the US fast food chain Wendy's how many retweets he would need for them to give him free chicken nuggets for a year - and they quoted him a cool 18 million.
He only got retweeted more than 3.6 million times, but the restaurant still gave him the nuggets!
Also on the list of the most re-tweeted posts were Ariana Grande’s response to the terror attack at her show in Manchester in May and footballer Jermain Defoe’s tribute to six-year-old cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, who died in July.
On a lighter note, Stoke City FC footballer and Radio X DJ Peter Crouch caused much hilarity of a holiday snap with his “family” - the 6 foot 7 striker was seen feeding a group of giraffes!
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Sleep tight little one... pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi— Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
It's time to #EndTheStigma and talk about #MentalHealth. For every RT, I'll donate 10p to @MindCharity in @AaronLennon12's name. #topman pic.twitter.com/5el5GTRZg0— Andy Johnson (@AndyJohnson08) May 3, 2017
Dab on it wagwan x pic.twitter.com/pGvtjSHL5p— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 24, 2017
UK's suicide prevention line - 116 123— PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) October 9, 2017
Will you retweet and possibly save a life?
Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017
Tweeting this because my young daughter is fighting breast cancer. If it gets 1 retweet it might save a life. pic.twitter.com/tESVytpl7C— Fiona J (@LucidWhim) September 17, 2017
when you walk back into the sesh after throwing up pic.twitter.com/xTXyxORyYc— the binch whomst stole christmas (@officiaIwinemom) June 13, 2017