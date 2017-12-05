The 10 Most Re-Tweeted Tweets Of 2017

5 December 2017, 13:50

Chicken Nuggets have been the most retweeted subject of the past 12 months...

An American football player's begging letter for free chicken nuggets for a year has become the most retweeted tweet in the UK in 2017

Carter Wilkerson asked the US fast food chain Wendy's how many retweets he would need for them to give him free chicken nuggets for a year - and they quoted him a cool 18 million.

He only got retweeted more than 3.6 million times, but the restaurant still gave him the nuggets!

Also on the list of the most re-tweeted posts were Ariana Grande’s response to the terror attack at her show in Manchester in May and footballer Jermain Defoe’s tribute to six-year-old cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, who died in July.

On a lighter note, Stoke City FC footballer and Radio X DJ Peter Crouch caused much hilarity of a holiday snap with his “family” - the 6 foot 7 striker was seen feeding a group of giraffes!

The Top 10 Most Re-Tweeted Tweets Of 2017

1. Carter Wilkerson begs for nuggets


2. Ariana Grande responds to Manchester terror attack


3. Jermain Defoe pays tribute to Bradley Lowery


4. An inspirational message from Barack Obama


5. Ex-footballer Andy Johnson pleads to end the stigma of mental health

6. Jeremy Clarkson gets involved with dabbing


7. PC Dave Wise raises awareness of suicide prevention


8. Peter Crouch and his “family”


9. @LucidWhim's raises awareness of breast cancer


10. Jeremy Corbyn’s “We’re back” gag

