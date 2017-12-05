The 10 Most Re-Tweeted Tweets Of 2017

Chicken Nuggets have been the most retweeted subject of the past 12 months...

An American football player's begging letter for free chicken nuggets for a year has become the most retweeted tweet in the UK in 2017

Carter Wilkerson asked the US fast food chain Wendy's how many retweets he would need for them to give him free chicken nuggets for a year - and they quoted him a cool 18 million.

He only got retweeted more than 3.6 million times, but the restaurant still gave him the nuggets!

Also on the list of the most re-tweeted posts were Ariana Grande’s response to the terror attack at her show in Manchester in May and footballer Jermain Defoe’s tribute to six-year-old cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery, who died in July.

On a lighter note, Stoke City FC footballer and Radio X DJ Peter Crouch caused much hilarity of a holiday snap with his “family” - the 6 foot 7 striker was seen feeding a group of giraffes!

The Top 10 Most Re-Tweeted Tweets Of 2017

1. Carter Wilkerson begs for nuggets

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017



2. Ariana Grande responds to Manchester terror attack

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017



3. Jermain Defoe pays tribute to Bradley Lowery

Sleep tight little one... pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017



4. An inspirational message from Barack Obama

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017



5. Ex-footballer Andy Johnson pleads to end the stigma of mental health

6. Jeremy Clarkson gets involved with dabbing

Dab on it wagwan x pic.twitter.com/pGvtjSHL5p — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 24, 2017



7. PC Dave Wise raises awareness of suicide prevention

UK's suicide prevention line - 116 123



Will you retweet and possibly save a life? — PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) October 9, 2017



8. Peter Crouch and his “family”

Summer for me is about time with family . pic.twitter.com/dtft1CZoyl — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2017



9. @LucidWhim's raises awareness of breast cancer

Tweeting this because my young daughter is fighting breast cancer. If it gets 1 retweet it might save a life. pic.twitter.com/tESVytpl7C — Fiona J (@LucidWhim) September 17, 2017



10. Jeremy Corbyn’s “We’re back” gag