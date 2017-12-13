The Stars We've Lost In 2017

Radio X takes a look back at the stars of music, cinema, TV, sport and more who died in the past 12 months…

From iconic rock stars to legends of TV and film, we’ve lost a number of well-loved performers, artists, sportsmen and women over the past twelve months. Let’s take a look at who we’ve said goodbye to in 2017.

Graham Taylor

The former England football manager died on 12 January, aged 72.

Gorden Kaye

Best known for his starring role as Rene in the TV sitcom Allo Allo, the actor died on 23 January, aged 75.

Sir John Hurt

The English actor, best known for roles in 10 Rillington Place, I Claudius, Nineteen Eighty-Four, Alien and star turns at The Elephant Man and Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant died on 25 January aged 77.

Mary Tyler Moore

The US actress, best known for her self-titled sitcom in the 1970s, died on 25 January aged 80.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

The British “It Girl”, socialite and TV presenter, died on 8 February aged 45.

Bill Paxton

The American actor died on 25 February aged 61 and was best known for roles in Aliens, The Terminator, Titanic and Twister.

Chuck Berry

One of the pioneers of rock ’n’ roll died on 18 March, aged 90. He wrote and recorded classics like Maybellene, Rpck ’N’ Roll Music and Johnny B. Goode.

Erin Moran

The US actress died on 22 April aged 56, and was best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham in the TV sitcom Happy Days.

Jonathan Demme

The director of Silence Of The Lambs, the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense and New Order’s Perfect Kiss video died on 26 April, aged 73.

Robert Miles

The Swiss house DJ, best known for his 1996 hit Children, died on 9 May aged 47.

Geoffrey Bayldon

The veteran British actor, known for his role as Catweazle in the early 70s kids’ TV show and The Crowman in the 1980s version of Worzel Gummidge, died aged 93 on 10 May.

Chris Cornell

The singer with the influential US bands Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave, took his own life on 18 May, aged 52.

Sir Roger Moore

The British actor died on 23 May, aged 89. In his lengthy career he played The Saint, starred with Tony Curtis in The Persuaders and was James Bond between 1973 and 1985.

Gregg Allman

The Nashville musician was part of the Allman Brothers Band in the 1970s. He died on 27 May, aged 69.

John Noakes

The former actor turned TV presenter was best known as one of the faces of Blue Peter in the 60s and 70s, thanks to his onscreen partnership with his dog Shep. He died on 28 May, aged 83.

Roy Barraclough

The Lancashire-born comic actor was known for his double act with comedian Les Dawson and, in latter years, as Alec Gilroy, the Rovers Return landlord in Coronation Street. He died on 1 June, aged 81.

Peter Sallis

In a lengthy career on stage, film and TV, the Middlesex-born actor appeared as one of the key cast members of Last Of The Summer Wine and voiced the animated series Wallace And Gromit. He died on 2 June, aged 96.

Andy Cunningham

The actor and puppeteer, best known for the childrens’ TV series Bodger And Badger, died on 5 June aged 67.

Adam West

In a long career, West was best known for his role as Batman in the 1960s TV series. He made something of a career comeback in the 21st Century playing a bizarre version of himself in the animated comedy Family Guy. He died on 9 June aged 88.

Anita Pallenberg

The Italian model and actress died on 13 June aged 75. She was involved with the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones, but later became the partner of Keith Richards. She had three children with the legend.

Michael Bond

The childrens’ author and creator of the famous Paddington Bear stories, died on 27 June aged 91.

Barry Norman

The journalist and critic, known for fronting the BBC’s Film… series, died on 1 July aged 83.

Carol Lee Scott

The actress died on 4 July aged 74 and became known to a generation of children as the evil witch Grotbags in a series of TV shows with Rod Hull and Emu.

Martin Landau

The New York actor worked with Alfred Hitchcock in North By Northwest and became one of the faces of the TV series Mission: Impossible and Space: 1999. He won awards for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s film Ed Wood. He died on 15 July, aged 89.

George A Romero

The Pittsburgh film director shocked the world with his debut feature Night Of The Living Dead in 1968 and its follow-up, Dawn Of The Dead, ten years later. He became known as the Godfather of zombie movies. He died on 16 July aged 77.

Chester Bennington

The Arizona-born singer with US rock band Linkin Park, took his own life on 20 July. He was aged 41.

Glen Campbell

The American singer died on 8 August aged 81 and was known for hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman.

Sir Bruce Forsyth

The British actor, comedian, TV presenter, quiz-show host and all-round entertainer died on 18 August, aged 89. Just some of his credits include The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and Strictly Come Dancing.

Jerry Lewis

The American actor and comedian died on 20 August, aged 91. He’s probably best known for his starring role in the original version of The Nutty Professor.

Tobe Hooper

The US director made a huge impression with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in 1974 and also helmed Poltergeist, The Hills Have Eyes and Lifeforce. He died on 26 August aged 74.

Frank Vincent

The US actor was best known for roles in Goodfellas, Casino and the TV show The Sopranos. He died on 13 September aged 80.

Harry Dean Stanton

The Kentucky-born actor died on 15 September aged 91. He was best known for roles in Alien, The Godfather Part II, Paris Texas, Wild At Heart and many, many more.

Liz Dawn

Best known for her show-stopping role as Vera Duckworth in TV soap Coronation Street, the actress died on 25 September aged 77.

Hugh Hefner

The man who founded the mighty Playboy empire died on 27 September aged 91.

Tom Petty

The hugely-popular American musician and one-time member of the Traveling Wilburys died on 2 October, aged 66. He’s best known for hits like I Won’t Back Down, Into The Great Wide Open and Running Down A Dream.

Sean Hughes

The stand-up comedian, actor and host on TV pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks died tragically young, aged 51, on 16 October.

Robert Guillaume

Known for his role as Benson in the TV comedy Soap and voicing Rafiki in The Lion King, the St Louis actor died on 24 October, aged 89.

Fats Domino

The hugely-influential musician and rock ’n’ roll star died on 24 October, aged 89. His hits include Ain’t That A Shame and Blueberry Hill.



Antonio Carluccio

The Italian chef and restauranteur died on 8 November, aged 80.

Lil Peep

The US rapper died from an accidental overdose aged just 21 on 15 November.

Malcolm Young

The guitarist with the hard-rocking Australian band AC/DC died after a battle with dementia on 18 November, aged 64.

Jana Novotna

The tennis player from the Czech Republic, who won Wimbledon in 1998 died on 19 November at the tragically early age of 49 after a battle with cancer.

Rodney Bewes

The actor, best known for playing Bob Ferris in the sitcom The Likely Lads and its memorable sequel Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads, died on 21 November aged 79.

David Cassidy

The singer, teen hearthrob and member of TV’s Partridge Family, died on 21 November aged 67 after a battle with dementia.

Keith Chegwin

The actor, presenter and reality TV star, best known for being Noel Edmonds’ roving reporter on The Multi-Coloured Swap Shop in the late 70s and early 80s, died on 11 December aged 69.