Six Famous Songs That Were Censored Or Forbidden

To Manchester, With Love: 50 Great Songs From Manchester
Radio X knows that the greatest music city in the world will not beaten or divided so let’s celebrate Manchester with its finest music.
Freedom of speech is a hot topic at the moment… but which famous tracks were withdrawn or messed around with in some way by broadcasters and other authorities? Radio X has a listen. NSFW!
John Lydon's rant against the fluffy daydream over the monarchy in an era of strikes, inflation and cuts was considered too near the knuckle to be the nation's No 1 hit in the Queen's Silver Jubilee week of June 1977, so (according to a long-standing rumour) the track was quietly "dropped" and Rod Stewart was allowed to ascend to the top of the chart instead.
The Gulf War in 1991 caused a few nervous moments with some broadcasters, who pulled songs as innocuous as Walk Like An Egyptian in case they caused offence. Bristolian trip hop act Massive Attack had their name shortened to just Massive for a while to avoid any unpleasant associations with warfare.
The title of the song - sampled from a 1989 song by Ultramagnetic MCs - still causes offence to this day, but it was Jonas Åkerlund's outrageous video that really ruffled feathers: drugs, sex, all kinds of excessive behaviour… and a twist in a tale.
Obviously the refrain of "Fuck you I won't do what you tell me" was unbroadcastable… apart from BBC Radio 5live, who asked the band to come into their studio to perform the song live when it made Christmas No 1 in 2009. They didn't perform the radio edit. Ooops.
Thom Yorke drops the f-bomb in the band's 1993 classic, but the band recorded a radio-friendly version for delicate listeners.
The BBC got all hot under the collar over the reference to the commercially available fizzy pop beverage "Coca-Cola" in this Lennon classic, which went against their strict "no advertising" policy back in the day. However, we suspect the innuendo on the word "come" was probably the real reason. Other soft drinks are available.
