WATCH: The Most Incredible Drumming Moments Caught On Camera

The 20 Best New Music, Artists And Bands For 2017
Which acts should you be downloading, streaming or buying tickets to see live over the next twelve months? Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It's Travis Barker's birthday, so we took a look at what happens when our favourite sticksmen let fly and unleash the tom-toms. From the Stones to The Stone Roses, they’re all here.
The acclaimed New York band were shoved unceremoniously into a basement and asked to play their most famous song. Drummer Matt Barrick’s performance is so incredible, the rest of the band have to sit down.
The late John “Bonzo” Bonham was a huge character in life and in music and his Earth-shattering beats were the backbone of the Zeppelin sound. Here he is onstage in the mid-70s, performing the drumming showcase, Moby Dick. Robert Plant leaves the stage to take cover.
Tear your eyes away from singer Ian Curtis for a moment and focus on Macclesfield’s finest paradiddler Steve Morris, caught onscreen in September 1979 for the BBC’s Something Else programme. Astounding stuff.
Back in the early days of the band, when The Killers played their career-making set in the New Bands Tent at Glastonbury, they unleashed this spectacular version of their biggest hit. Keep an eye on the unshakable Ronnie Vannucci Jr, who keeps it altogether.
From the band’s hometown comeback show at Heaton Park, drummer Reni turns the Funky Drummer shuffle beat of the original into something special… The audience can’t believe their ears.
Phase 1 era Queens with Oliveri on bass and His Grohlness on drums. Shot at Werchter Festival in 2002, it made you realise what a talent Big Dave had on the old percussion. He should have become a full time drummer! LOL!
Scorching stuff from our man Matt Tong, taken from Glastonbury 2009. The crowd are beside themselves with joy.
The fresh-faced young lads perform one of their earliest singles at Rock Am Ring festival in Germany in 2006. Ed Lay gives it his all.
Captured live in 1986 (the show that spawned the album Rank), here’s Mike Joyce’s finest moment. Watch until the end- even Morrissey can’t keep up.
Because he’s a legend.
Which acts should you be downloading, streaming or buying tickets to see live over the next twelve months? Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.
Let's take a look back at 2016, with a quarter-century of the best LPs to stream, download and buy: from The 1975 and Bastille to Radiohead and Biffy Clyro.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
12am - 4am
Text 83936
Red Hot Chili Peppers The Zephyr Song
Two Door Cinema Club Lavender
Blossoms Charlemagne
The poll to find the greatest British song is back - will Oasis dominate the Top 10 for a second year? We'll be playing the whole 100 this Easter Monday!
A study conducted by Plenty Of Fish asked singles how likely they'd be to hook up at a music event.
Comments
Powered by Facebook