Great Frontmen Who Are Terrible On Guitar

The 20 Best New Music, Artists And Bands For 2017
Which acts should you be downloading, streaming or buying tickets to see live over the next twelve months? Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This lot are EVERYTHING to their bands. Stick a mic in their hands and they literally can't be stopped. But with a guitar? They're hopeless. Move back, chaps, and leave the axe to the axeman.
We feel a little guilty for this one because Bono ALWAYS gets a hard time about playing guitar (after his recent bike accident left his hand hurt, many saw it as a positive…). This, however, is really quite something. We can get over the fretboard buzz and the highly auto-tuned vocal, but when Bono kicks the chair, we're done.
If there's anyone who couldn't care less about playing an instrument it's Liam - which makes it so much stranger when he does. To be fair to him, compared to the others on this list at least he's giving it a proper go, but maybe leave the strings to Noel?
Rather than being "bad," Mick just doesn't really play the thing. At almost every Stones gig, you're guaranteed to see Jagger pick up a guitar and dance around with it, but little else. Which is a shame really, because he's probably alright at it.
The consummate frontman, Curtis never touched the guitar unless under duress from his bandmates. But where the Stones man would at least attempt a bit of picking and dancing, Ian would just stand dead still. in the iconic Love Will Tear Us Apart video (which is awesome, we're not disputing that) Curtis plays exactly one chord. Was it worth plugging in for that?
In the above video Julian struggles through an acoustic rendition of his solo track 11th Dimension. It's abysmal. We can't help but think that maybe Julian should try some simple chords before attempting all that intricate picking. But it's up to him. And if a couple of rough takes on the acoustic leads to a great tune, then who are we to complain?
Which acts should you be downloading, streaming or buying tickets to see live over the next twelve months? Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.
Let's take a look back at 2016, with a quarter-century of the best LPs to stream, download and buy: from The 1975 and Bastille to Radiohead and Biffy Clyro.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Jamie T Sheila
Twin Atlantic Whispers
The Rolling Stones Gimme Shelter
Comments
Powered by Facebook