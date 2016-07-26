Great Frontmen Who Are Terrible On Guitar

Bono

We feel a little guilty for this one because Bono ALWAYS gets a hard time about playing guitar (after his recent bike accident left his hand hurt, many saw it as a positive…). This, however, is really quite something. We can get over the fretboard buzz and the highly auto-tuned vocal, but when Bono kicks the chair, we're done.

Liam Gallagher

If there's anyone who couldn't care less about playing an instrument it's Liam - which makes it so much stranger when he does. To be fair to him, compared to the others on this list at least he's giving it a proper go, but maybe leave the strings to Noel?

Mick Jagger

Rather than being "bad," Mick just doesn't really play the thing. At almost every Stones gig, you're guaranteed to see Jagger pick up a guitar and dance around with it, but little else. Which is a shame really, because he's probably alright at it.

Ian Curtis

The consummate frontman, Curtis never touched the guitar unless under duress from his bandmates. But where the Stones man would at least attempt a bit of picking and dancing, Ian would just stand dead still. in the iconic Love Will Tear Us Apart video (which is awesome, we're not disputing that) Curtis plays exactly one chord. Was it worth plugging in for that?

Julian Casablancas

In the above video Julian struggles through an acoustic rendition of his solo track 11th Dimension. It's abysmal. We can't help but think that maybe Julian should try some simple chords before attempting all that intricate picking. But it's up to him. And if a couple of rough takes on the acoustic leads to a great tune, then who are we to complain?