Do you have any of this bizarre Star Wars merchandise?

29th July 2017, 10:48

Are you a Star Wars nut? Or know someone who is? Why not fill their house with some of this amazing Star Wars tat that will bring The Force right home.

Star Wars Bantha Dog Costume

Darth Vader Cereal Bowl

Nothing says “Good Morning” than a life-supporting helmet designed to strike terror into the Rebel Alliance.Darth Vader Cereal Bowl

R2-D2 Egg Cup

The mischievous chirping astromech droid can now help you with your tiresome boiled egg disassembling chores. What’s that Artoo? This egg is too runny?

R2D2 Egg Cup  

Jedi Fleece Bath Robe

May The Force Be With You… after a nice hot bath.

Jedi Fleece Bath Robe 

Darth Vader Baking Tray

At some point, we’ve all been tempted by The Dark Side… or some nice cake.

Darth Vader Baking Tray

Darth Vader LED Night Light

From the product description: “Provides a comforting light for children's bedrooms… Comes with awesome crack sticker to look like Darth Vader has smashed through the wall.” Guaranteed nightmares.

Darth Vader LED Light

Bantha Dog Fancy Dress Costume

There are so many hilarious pet fancy dress costumes out there, but this is our favourite - a rendition of the Tusken Raiders and transport from Episode IV. “The sandpeople scare easily but they'll be back... And in greater numbers.” We’d love to see that.

Bantha Dog Fancy Dress Costume

Talking Plush Chewbacca

As far as a Wookie can “talk”, that is. But if you want an adorable fluffy soft toy growling at every opportunity, this is for you. Graaawwwrl!

Talking Plush Chewbacca  

Death Star Ceramic Bird House

A planet-sized battle station now becomes the winter refuge for our feathered friends. "Age 5+".

Death Star Ceramic Bird House  

Darth Vader Pinata

Vent your frustrations about the evil yoke of the oppressive Empire by buying one of these pinatas for your next Star Wars party. Fill Lord Vader’s head with sweeties, hang him from the ceiling and bash the heck out of him. Feels good!

Darth Vader Pinata  

Death Star Juggling Balls

Or, how about this novelty version of the evil, planet-destroying monstrosity. Not such a good present for any one with family on Alderaan.

Death Star Juggling Balls  

Light Sabre Chopsticks

Bring the magic of George Lucas’s fantasy vision to the dinner table by scooping up your noodles with these handy acoutrements.

Light Sabre Chopsticks

 

