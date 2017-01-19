9 To 5: Add It Up With These Awesome Numerical Songs

It's Dolly Parton's 71st Birthday, so why not celebrate the 9 to 5 legend by looking back at the all the songs with numbers in their titles?

Whether they're adding or subtracting, remembering a vintage year, or looking to the future, we've got some of the best numerical-based anthems below.

Dolly Parton - 9 to 5

This track from the bombshell might not be an indie banger, but it feels like its been the soundtrack to our lives forever. Plus, who can forget that AWESOME record-breaking Glastonbury performance where Dolly put the Sunday Legends slot on the map.

Radiohead - 2+2= 5

The first track on Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief album not only has numbers, but it makes an attempt at maths too.

Beatles - Eight Days A Week

An oldie but a goodie, The Beatles use the power of numbers to get an extra day of loving in.

Blur - Song 2

It may be called Song 2, but it's undoubtedly up there on the best 90s anthems lists.

Kings Of Leon - Four Kicks

The second single from KOL's Aha Shake The Heartbreak album is sure to prompt kicks, stomps and every other move on the dancefloor.

Arcade Fire - Neighbourhood #3 (Power Out)

Arcade Fire's Neighbourhood #3 passes the number and the anthemic indie power ballad test.

Foo Fighters - The One

The One video saw Foo Fighters go back to art school and study various disciplines, including acting and ballet. No mention of maths though...

Jack White - Sixteen Saltines

We reckon some of the kids in Jack White's Sixteen Saltines vid could have done with counting to 10.

The Strokes 12:51

We wouldn't be surprised if this indie floor-filler hit the dancefloor of many a club night at 12:51.

Smashing Pumpkins - 1979

It may have only actually been released by the Pumpkins in 1996, but when it comes to nostalgic coming-of-age tracks, you can't beat 1979.

Pulp - Disco 2000

No number or year-based list is complete without Pulp's futuristic love song, Disco 2000, which has pretty much become Britpop's answer to Prince's 1999.