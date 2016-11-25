20 Unusual Gift Ideas For Christmas 2016

X-LIST: Ten Genuinely Great Football Songs
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping! Radio X has suggestions for the music fan in your life, plus some other tasty gadgets, books and more…
This is cute - a special festive set from Dave and the boys, perfect for sleeping or - hey - just lounging in. From the Foo Fighters store.
If you’ve ever bought an Oasis record, you need this in your life. Even if you haven’t, you need this in your life. It’s one of the best documentaries about music, full stop. From Amazon.
This is either hideous, or brilliant, we’re not quite sure. Still, you can dress up as your favourite album with this beauty. From the Stone Roses official store.
Here’s a very nice, stylish way to fill your entire "crib" with clear sound via your home WiFi network or Bluetooth enabled devices, controlled by your Android or IOS device. Plus, you can connect to the internet to access to 20,000 radio stations or your personal music library. From PC World
A very nice affordable vinyl player with a stereo pre-amp (plug it straight into your system) and USB connector to rip your favourite LPs to MP3. And look at the wacky colours! From Amazon
Highly romantic idea that takes the sound wave of your “special” song and prints it alongside a personal message. From Not On The High Street
Our favourite office manager / musician took his band on tour and the results were turned into a movie. Ricky Gervais proves he’s the master of “cringe comedy” in one of the funniest films of 2016. From Amazon
Pledge your allegiance to the Greater Manchester district that spawned one of 2016’s best new bands - and the Breakfast Show’s Dave Masterman! From the Blossoms online store
Creep out your friends and family by pretending to be the Green Day frontman. Also available in Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt. From the Green Day official store.
Keep your socks close to hand in this stylish bag. From the RHCP store.
Do you know someone who likes Pink Floyd? Who REEEEEALLY likes Pink FLoyd? Like, seriously LOVES them? Then you’re in luck, because for somewhere in the region of £400, you can gift them this unbelievable 27-disco box set of the band’s formative years, with unreleased tracks, remixes, alternative versions on audio, super-rare footage on DVD/Blu-Ray and five replica 7” singles and reproduced memorabilia, all from the Syd Barrett years. From Amazon
Keep the perma-smiling critter close to your heart during their Glastonbury headline set. From the Radiohead store.
It’s like having a real robot in your house! This mobile 9-inch high toy can go on missions, bleep and squawk and even play and dance to music, all controlled by a special app. As long as he doesn’t bugger off and try and find some old bloke on a washed-up planet, he’s great. From Forbidden Planet.
2016 has been a stinker, but let’s hope for a better 2017 with these wise words from Ashcroft. From the Richard Ashcroft official store.
Steve Coogan’s creation offered up a brilliant debut with the hilarious I, Partridge “autobiography”, now he’s back rambling around the UK and detailing his discoveries. Also available as a talking book, which is amazing. From Waterstones.
Originally released in conjunction with the exhibition of the same name, this is a beautiful collection of images and objects that sum up Bowie’s life, art and work. From Waterstones
Remember those beautifully designed cases for the likes of Donkey Kong and Pac-Man? This book collects some of the most memorable pieces of artwork that were designed to extricate the 10 and 20ps of Britain’s youth back in the 70s and 80s. For the retro gamer in your life. From Waterstones.
Keep warm with this tartan lamb’s wool scarf, courtesy of the Biff. From the official Biffy Clyro store.
Ron Howard directs this intimate, revealing documentary about the Fab Four and how they conquered the world with their live shows. Lots of nice extras, too. From Amazon.
After Morrissey brought you his “Autobiography”, here’s Johnny’s side of the story. One of Britain’s greatest musicians tells his tale, which is thoughtful, funny and illuminating. From Waterstones.
As Peter Crouch prepares to return to the Premier League next week, Radio X looks back at some of the most famous football songs ever.
Celebrate The La's frontman Lee Mavers's birthday with the greatest songs by Scousers!
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart
The White Stripes Seven Nation Army
The Farm All Together Now
The Fratellis Chelsea Dagger
Celebrate James Hetfield's 54th birthday with this classy cover of Metallica's One.
The ad for the new look Great British Bake Off, which will be co-presented by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, features a track by Paul McCartney.
Comments
Powered by Facebook