15 Of The Most Outrageous Christmas Jumpers For 2017

13 November 2017, 15:23

Radio X Christmas Jumpers 2

Get ready for Christmas Jumper Day with these cool, crass, loud and LOL-getting festive pullovers.

It’s Christmas Jumper Day on 15 December - that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your hardcore indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…

1. BAD, BAD PUN

It’s the Slayer logo, but with a Christmas twist, geddit? From Grindstore.

Slayer Christmas Jumper

2. CHRISTMAS (HELL’S) BELLS

Acca Dacca themselves may not be the band they once were, but there are still those who are about to rock, so why not salute them with this seasonal item? From EMP

Ac/DC Christmas Jumper

3. LET’S GET SCHWIFTY!

Rick And Morty are now mainstream stars, but you can prove you were always into the animated comedy by wearing this piece. From Merchoid.com Rick And Morty Christmas Jumper

4. WINTER IS COMING

The Game Of Thrones madness rumbles on… From EMP.

Game Of Thrones Christmas Jumper

5. MISFITS!

The veteran American punks are another band whose vintage merch is now being worn by all the cool kids and the Crimson Ghost is kind of Christmassy, right? Photo: GrindstoreThe Misfits Christmas Jumper

6. MERRY MICKMAS

The Kings Of Merchandise themselves, this Rolling Stones jumper is utterly brilliant. Shame that Michaelmas is in September. Photo: EMP.

The Rolling Stones Christmas Jumper

7. GUNS N’ROSES

Let the story of Axl and Slash's reconciliation warm the cockles of your heart at Christmas. From EMP.

 
Guns N'Roses Christmas Jumper


8. ONE FOR THE UNDEAD FAN IN YOUR LIFE

If you’re one of the many, many Walking Dead fans, you can declare your love for hero Daryl Dixon at Christmas. From EMP.

 
The Walking Dead Christmas Jumper

9. MERRY CHIMICHANGA

Well, it’s not a Christmas turkey, but it’s Deadpool’s favourite nosh, so let’s get involved. From Merchoid.

Deadpool Christmas Jumper


10. WAKKA-WAKKA-WAKKA

For the retro gamer in your life - vintage Pac-Man! From Merchoid.

Pac Man Christmas Jumper
 

11. ELEVENTH DAY OF CHRISTMAS 

Excellent Stranger Things/Chrimbo pun featuring Millie Bobby Brown’s weird character. From Grindstore.

 
Stranger Things Christmas Jumper
 

12. HAPPY LEMMYMAS

Because let’s not forget… Christmas Eve was Lemmy’s birthday. From EMP.

 
Motorhead Christmas Jumper
 

13. RETRO GAMER CHRISTMAS

More retro games action, this time in the shape of the classic 90s platformer. From Merchoid.

 
Radio X Christmas Jumpers 2017


14. A VERY METAL CHRISTMAS

Iron Maiden mascot Eddie looking rather fed up there, but then he's probably not the biggest fan of Christmas. From EMP.
 

Iron Maiden Christmas Jumper
 

15. THE ULTIMATE LOL-BANTZ SWEATER

This should have you in a very Dark State by the time you get to The Queen's speech. From Amazon.

 
Louis Theroux Christmas Jumper
 

