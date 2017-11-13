15 Of The Most Outrageous Christmas Jumpers For 2017

Now Playing
13 November 2017, 15:23
Get ready for Christmas Jumper Day with these cool, crass, loud and LOL-getting festive pullovers.
It’s Christmas Jumper Day on 15 December - that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your hardcore indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…
It’s the Slayer logo, but with a Christmas twist, geddit? From Grindstore.
Acca Dacca themselves may not be the band they once were, but there are still those who are about to rock, so why not salute them with this seasonal item? From EMP
Rick And Morty are now mainstream stars, but you can prove you were always into the animated comedy by wearing this piece. From Merchoid.com
The Game Of Thrones madness rumbles on… From EMP.
The veteran American punks are another band whose vintage merch is now being worn by all the cool kids and the Crimson Ghost is kind of Christmassy, right? Photo: Grindstore
The Kings Of Merchandise themselves, this Rolling Stones jumper is utterly brilliant. Shame that Michaelmas is in September. Photo: EMP.
Let the story of Axl and Slash's reconciliation warm the cockles of your heart at Christmas. From EMP.
If you’re one of the many, many Walking Dead fans, you can declare your love for hero Daryl Dixon at Christmas. From EMP.
Well, it’s not a Christmas turkey, but it’s Deadpool’s favourite nosh, so let’s get involved. From Merchoid.
For the retro gamer in your life - vintage Pac-Man! From Merchoid.
Excellent Stranger Things/Chrimbo pun featuring Millie Bobby Brown’s weird character. From Grindstore.
Because let’s not forget… Christmas Eve was Lemmy’s birthday. From EMP.
More retro games action, this time in the shape of the classic 90s platformer. From Merchoid.
Iron Maiden mascot Eddie looking rather fed up there, but then he's probably not the biggest fan of Christmas. From EMP.
This should have you in a very Dark State by the time you get to The Queen's speech. From Amazon.