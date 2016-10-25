10 More Albums You Should Definitely Own On Vinyl

Earlier this year , we offered an introduction to building up a really impressive vinyl collection , but where should you go next in your LP-buying adventures? Here’s what the experts at Radio X suggest…

1. The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers (1971)

You need to get your hands on the version with an actual zip on the cover, mind you. That's the only way you'll get the full risqué effect of Andy Warhol's cover art. The music's not bad either.

2. The Clash - London Calling (1979)

Released in the dying days of the 1970s, this very un-punk rock-like double album starts with the incredible title track and careers over four eclectic sides. Original copies didn't list the final track, Train In Vain, which must have been a nice surprise.

3. David Bowie - Low (1977)

Let's face it, any Bowie on vinyl is great, but this '77 classic looks fantastic and is divided into the "pop" side with tracks like Sound And Vision, and the "ambient" side, with Brian Eno's synthy soundscapes. Ian Curtis of Joy Division had a copy of this and so should you.

4. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

The Zep's fourth outing included the all-time classic guitar player's anthem, Stairway To Heaven and is an essential addition to any classic rock collection. Plus, you can appreciate the baffling sleeve better.

5. Bob Dylan - Blonde On Blonde (1966)

More fold-out sleeve fun, as Dylan's classic double album bears a huge quarter-length portrait of the man. Kicking off with the hilarious Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, the LP's final side is taken up with the ambitious eleven-minute track Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands.

6. Beastie Boys - Paul's Boutique (1989)

The hip hop trio seemed washed up following their controversial debut, Licensed To Ill, but this ambitious melange of samples proved they weren't just a novelty band. The 20th anniversary vinyl edition makes the most of the excellent sleeve photo with a fold-out cover.

George Harrison - All Things Must Pass (1970)

The Quiet One had the biggest hit of all the Beatles when he released his solo debut proper. Featuring the monster single My Sweet Lord and the incredible Isn't It A Pity, it remains a lavish affair: three albums in a box set with a poster. The final disc is a rather dull jam session, but you have to admire the ambition.

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream (1993)

Re-released in 2011 as a double vinyl remaster with slightly different artwork, this is Billy Corgan's classic grunge album. Today never sounded better.

The Strokes - Is This It (2001)

They emerged at the beginning of the 21st Century to save us with rock and roll - we're still here, so thanks to The Strokes. Their debut album deserves to be heard on vinyl, it's the cool thing to do. As long as you get the original "lady's bum" cover and not the rubbish US version.

The xx - XX (2009)

Sonically ambitious, this was one of the best debut albums of the past decade and sounds even better across two vinyl discs for better analogue reproduction. You can spot that album sleeve from half a mile away, too.