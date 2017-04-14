All Filler, No Killer: 10 Songs On Classic Albums You Always Skip

BLUR - THE DEBT COLLECTOR (from PARKLIFE)



A brief (2.10) instrumental that evokes the feeling of a German oom-pah band… for no good reason. Not very Britpop and only makes us want to reach for the next track.

THE STONE ROSES - DON'T STOP (from THE STONE ROSES)





Hey! Do you like the Stone Roses track Waterfall? Then you'll LOVE Don't Stop! It's simply Waterfall, all over again, but BACKWARDS! With a bit of extra singing on it. Come on guys, put some effort in.

NIRVANA - RADIO FRIENDLY UNIT SHIFTER (from IN UTERO)



An unpleasant dirge that sits slap bang in the middle of side two. The title is ironic, of course. We don't mind the odd "fuck you" track, but nearly five minutes of it? Please, no!

PIXIES - LA LA LOVE YOU (from DOOLITTLE)

Drummer Dave Lovering is given a rare vocal on this amusing, yet inconsequential, addition to the otherwise excellent 1989 album. The lyric is TERRIBLE: "First base, second base, third base, home run."

ARCTIC MONKEYS - I WANT IT ALL (from AM)

Sandwiched between the storming Arabella and No. 1 Party Anthem is this uninspiring Marc Bolan/T. Rex tribute with an under-written lyric and an unappealing sound.

THE KILLERS - GLAMOROUS INDIE ROCK 'N' ROLL (from HOT FUSS)



Soiling an otherwise impeccable first outing from Brandon and the boys, this super-ironic bit of cabaret is neither funny nor memorable. Your singer emotes just a little bit TOO Much and the overall effect grates the nerves.

THE LIBERTINES - RADIO AMERICA (from UP THE BRACKET)

A shambolic acoustic number that sounds suspiciously like it's being made up on the spot. Features the always-appealing sound of items being bashed against guitars.

RADIOHEAD - FITTER, HAPPIER (from OK COMPUTER)

Computerised voice rants for a couple of minutes. Incredibly, this isn't on the Greatest Hits album.

JOY DIVISION - INTERZONE (from UNKNOWN PLEASURES)



The Mancunian lads try to make a song based on an old Northern Soul riff… and come up with this underwhelming offering featuring one of the band's most embarrassing lyrics: "I walked round and round / they nailed me to a train."

THE BEATLES - REVOLUTION 9 (from THE WHITE ALBUM)

Revolution 9 from Eduardo Correia Pinto on Vimeo .

John and Yoko's 8-minute slab of tape loops and samples is the penultimate track on this mammoth double album. It's doubtful many made it to the very end and therefore bailed before Ringo's lovely lullaby Good Night.