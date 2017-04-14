All Filler, No Killer: 10 Songs On Classic Albums You Always Skip

The 20 Best New Music, Artists And Bands For 2017
Which acts should you be downloading, streaming or buying tickets to see live over the next twelve months? Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.
The "filler" track: the song that's not quite as good as its brothers and sisters. The song that never makes the playlists and always elicits a swift jab of the "skip" button. We look at some of the most notorious examples.
A brief (2.10) instrumental that evokes the feeling of a German oom-pah band… for no good reason. Not very Britpop and only makes us want to reach for the next track.
Hey! Do you like the Stone Roses track Waterfall? Then you'll LOVE Don't Stop! It's simply Waterfall, all over again, but BACKWARDS! With a bit of extra singing on it. Come on guys, put some effort in.
An unpleasant dirge that sits slap bang in the middle of side two. The title is ironic, of course. We don't mind the odd "fuck you" track, but nearly five minutes of it? Please, no!
Drummer Dave Lovering is given a rare vocal on this amusing, yet inconsequential, addition to the otherwise excellent 1989 album. The lyric is TERRIBLE: "First base, second base, third base, home run."
Sandwiched between the storming Arabella and No. 1 Party Anthem is this uninspiring Marc Bolan/T. Rex tribute with an under-written lyric and an unappealing sound.
Soiling an otherwise impeccable first outing from Brandon and the boys, this super-ironic bit of cabaret is neither funny nor memorable. Your singer emotes just a little bit TOO Much and the overall effect grates the nerves.
A shambolic acoustic number that sounds suspiciously like it's being made up on the spot. Features the always-appealing sound of items being bashed against guitars.
Computerised voice rants for a couple of minutes. Incredibly, this isn't on the Greatest Hits album.
The Mancunian lads try to make a song based on an old Northern Soul riff… and come up with this underwhelming offering featuring one of the band's most embarrassing lyrics: "I walked round and round / they nailed me to a train."
Revolution 9 from Eduardo Correia Pinto on Vimeo .
John and Yoko's 8-minute slab of tape loops and samples is the penultimate track on this mammoth double album. It's doubtful many made it to the very end and therefore bailed before Ringo's lovely lullaby Good Night.
