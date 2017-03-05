Instant Hipster: 10 Albums You Should Really Own On Vinyl

1. Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures (1979)

Divided into the "Inside" and the "Outside" on vinyl, the Manchester band's debut album is housed in a fine Peter Saville sleeve - but make sure you get a version with the embossed texture on the cover!

2. Royal Blood - Royal Blood (2014)

The Brighton duo made Number One in the UK album charts with their debut and it's a strong seller on vinyl. Their raucous noise suits the format perfectly.

3. The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

Some say Revolver is the best one to get on vinyl, but the Pepper package is much, much better. From the ground-breaking cover, to Sir Peter Blake's cardboard cut-out inserts, this is a meticulously-sequenced album, complete with a dog whistle and a "secret track" engraved into the end of side two. It's worth paying a bit extra for the original mono edition, which is the only Beatles-approved version and still sounds incredible.

4. Pixies - Surfer Rosa (1988)



Producer Steve Albini would track you down and have a strong word with you if you listened to this classic LP on anything other than crackly black vinyl - he's a strong advocate of analogue formats, famously calling CD "The Rich Man's Eight-Track Tape".

5. The White Stripes - Elephant (2003)

Jack and Meg's career-defining album, pressed across two nice vinyl discs. "No computers were used during the writing, recording, mixing or mastering of this record" declare the sleeve notes.

6. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses (1989)

First released as CD was starting to become the format of choice, there was something pleasingly retro about owning this on vinyl, mainly thanks to the distinctive John Squire artwork on the outer and inner sleeves. You may need to crank up your amp, though - it's a long album and those grooves get a bit small (and therefore quieter).

7. Oasis - Definitely Maybe (1994)

Remastered last year for the album's twentieth anniversary, this is the definitive Britpop statement, complete with a memorable piece of cover art. And don't forget all those incredible tunes within the grooves.

8. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead (1986)

Morrissey and Marr paid homage to the 1960s in their songwriting, so listening to this landmark record on MP3 or CD is just plain wrong. Plus, on vinyl, you get the fantastic gatefold sleeve, featuring the full lyrics and Stephen Wright's classic shot of the band outside Salford Lad's Club.

9. Arctic Monkeys - AM (2013)



The biggest selling album on vinyl of the decade so far, the band's latest delve into scuzz, sleaze and wry storytelling is an ideal purchase for the analogue set. Cool Pink Floyd-style cover, too. Speaking of whom...

10. Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon (1973)

Another classic rock essential, revel in the Hipgnosis artwork and ponder on life's mysteries as you flip the record over after The Great Gig In The Sky. Money remains one of the all-time greatest "Side Two, Track Ones".